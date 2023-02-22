Johnathan Dufresne wasn’t looking for trouble when he moved his wife and young daughter to our Lone Star State, but reality weighed in hard for the new Texans.
“After about a week of getting to Texas, we were put on the streets by the person we had moved in with,” he told Our Faith. “I was out of money and out of stuff to pawn. I walked into Lighthouse Christian Ministries in Bacliff (LCM) because a pastor told me about the ministry.”
Being homeless, far from friends and relatives, would never be a picnic for any family, but it was late on a Friday when Dufresne arrived at LCM.
Which was closed.
“I thought to myself, ‘This is it. We are going to be on the streets.'”
A voice came and told him to wait anyway.
“They ended up helping us find a place better than the hotel for a week at no cost,” he recalled. “The people in this ministry go above and beyond when it comes to helping people.”
Abandoned without hope
And life can get even worse than being young and homeless. We’ll let LCM’s executive director, Tammy L. Eckart, explain.
“We had an elderly lady who was abandoned in our lobby one day by her adult son,” she said. “He drove her down from Houston, brought in all of her belongings and dumped them all in the middle of that space and then left without even a hug or without even helping her up the stairs.”
The abandoned woman, who we’ll call Ms. Debra, was a disabled senior without a home.
There’s nothing in the manual about a situation like this. What can even an established charity do?
“Our staff and volunteers immediately prayed with her, encouraged her, gave her food and LCM paid for her to go to a hotel that night,” Eckart said. “And we had just been gifted a recreational vehicle from a veteran who had recently passed away. In turn, we gifted that beautiful RV to her.”
Since then, the ministry has supplied food, built a wheelchair ramp and provided a donated wheelchair to Ms. Debra.
“What seemed overwhelming and hopeless that day became a testimony, and we were blessed that God used LCM to get her to her new home,” Eckart added.
A fundraising gala
Why these stories? LCM, like all non-profits, is always ready to receive donations and accept volunteers, but only once a year does it hold a fundraiser.
“This event serves to celebrate all God has done through our ministry this past year,” Eckart said. “It allows guests who don’t know about our ministry to learn of the impact we are making on our community. Finally, it raises funds to support our benevolence operating budget, which allows us to feed the hungry, help our neighbors to stay in their homes and keep their lights and water on, and much more, including funding our education program, which helps our neighbors break the cycle of poverty and earn more money.”
Volunteer views
LCM Volunteer Nona Renee Fonda would like to show you why she helps out here, with a tour of their facilities, if you’d like.
“God brought me to LCM because he knew it is a place I would want to be where I could help and serve people,” she said. “Every day that I volunteer allows me the opportunity to step up and help people, with God guiding me. It is always a heartwarming experience. My typical day is working the reception desk answering questions for people, as well as checking eligibility to get food and updating information in the computer. It’s usually a busy day, and I love it. I would tell a friend who was interested in Lighthouse how wonderful it is to be able to help people in need. I would share with him/her all the ministries that are a part of LCM. And, I would point out that staff, volunteers and leadership are like family and how Jesus is at the forefront of affording a pleasant work environment.”
The last word
We’ll give the last word this week to Eckart.
“If Lighthouse weren't here, what would be lost? The safe place, the light in the midst of a lot of darkness. One that allows our neighbors in need to find refuge, help, friendship and hope.”
Lighthouse encourages churches to welcome its information booth on a Sunday morning. And it encourages all to visit or donate to their resale shop, to pray for them and to donate.
LCM is located at 800 Grand Ave. in Bacliff. Phone: 281-339-3033.
Next week in Our Faith: Meet the new pastor of a Texas City church that has long served as a pillar of that community.
Focus: The next congregational blood drive will be held from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Sunday at Friendswood Methodist Church, 110 N. Friendswood Drive.
To register or for details, visit giveblood.org.
More?
There may soon be a special place created known as the Julius Rosenwald & Rosenwald Schools National Historical Park. Rosenwald was both white and Jewish, but George Washington Carver, the scientist, and Booker T. Washington, the educator, impressed on him the importance of primary schools for Blacks. Although freed, they were woefully educationally underserved in the rural south of America from after the Civil War and well into the 20th century. Rosenwald also credited his rabbi with the work. He had told Rosenwald that wealth brings a responsibility to share.
As a magnate with Sears Roebuck, Rosenwald proceeded to establish some 4,977 such schools.
