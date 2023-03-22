The Foursquare Gospel movement may be the youngest successful denomination in America. One hundred years ago, it was founded by a woman evangelist, Aimee Semple McPherson. Its distinctive symbol includes “the cross, the crown, the dove and the cup,” which are positioned at the four corners of a square. Church documents explain that these figures refer to “Jesus Christ as the Savior of the world, as Baptizer with the Holy Ghost, as Healer of our sicknesses, and as our coming King of Kings and Lord of Lords.”

There are newer denominations, such as the Global Methodist Church, which has just been formed, but these tend to represent divisions of existing associations and not new churches, per se.

Rick Cousins can be reached at rick.cousins@galvnews.com.

