The connection received proclamations from The City of Texas City and Galveston County for itws Veteran’s Mobile Food Pantry program. Kelly Boyer, Galveston County Food Bank; John Smith, Combined Arms; Thelma Bowie, Mayor Pro-Tem; Steven Holmes, County Commissioner; Pastor Tim Franklin; Jay Coppock, SERVE and Associated Credit Union.
Locals flock to The Coffee Connection on a Friday night for a free concert.
Rick Cousins/For The Daily News
The Rev. Tim Franklin, leader of both the church and coffee shop introduces the local Christian band, The Andrade Project, at its Friday night appearance several years ago at The Coffee Connection.
Rick Cousins/For The Daily News
A selection of specialty coffees next to the busy barristas at The Connection, a coffee shop and Foursquare Church.
Rick Cousins/For The Daily News
The Connection, a Foursquare church,received this gift from the coast Guard Marne Safety Unit in Texas City as a thanks for our support.
Courtesy
The connection received proclamations from The City of Texas City and Galveston County for itws Veteran’s Mobile Food Pantry program. Kelly Boyer, Galveston County Food Bank; John Smith, Combined Arms; Thelma Bowie, Mayor Pro-Tem; Steven Holmes, County Commissioner; Pastor Tim Franklin; Jay Coppock, SERVE and Associated Credit Union.
The Foursquare Gospel movement may be the youngest successful denomination in America. One hundred years ago, it was founded by a woman evangelist, Aimee Semple McPherson. Its distinctive symbol includes “the cross, the crown, the dove and the cup,” which are positioned at the four corners of a square. Church documents explain that these figures refer to “Jesus Christ as the Savior of the world, as Baptizer with the Holy Ghost, as Healer of our sicknesses, and as our coming King of Kings and Lord of Lords.”
There are newer denominations, such as the Global Methodist Church, which has just been formed, but these tend to represent divisions of existing associations and not new churches, per se.
Galveston County has two Foursquare fellowships: Texas City’s The Connection and Hitchcock’s Gulf Coast Foursquare Church.
Connecting with coffee
It would be understandable if you didn't hear of this association before. The Rev. Tim Franklin, who leads The Connection, hadn’t either when he first got here.
“Years ago, my wife and I were looking for a new church, we had never heard of Foursquare, and to be honest, I was not interested in another denominational church,” he told Our Faith. “What we discovered was a church that was seeking God, open and caring, and made prayer and the Bible come alive.”
McPherson, who died in 1944, had been raised in the teachings of both Salvation Army and Methodism but soon married a Pentecostal. She served as a missionary to China and then began a successful role as an evangelist and preacher in Southern California, becoming one of the most celebrated and controversial women of her age.
“By 1922, she was breaking attendance records set by the biggest evangelical names at the time, such as Billy Sunday, the former baseball star,” Smithsonian Magazine reported. “In San Diego, more than 30,000 people turned out for one of her events, and the Marines had to be called in for crowd control. There, McPherson laid hands on a supposedly paralyzed woman who rose from her chair and walked. The audience reached a frenzy.”
Foursquare retains her teachings, but the frenzy and controversy have been left behind in the modern movement.
As Franklin’s then-young son put it, “At the other church, I learned how to be good; here I am learning about God.”
Most denominations have a hierarchy, so perhaps the term movement applies more clearly here.
“It was through Foursquare that I experienced my call to ministry,” Franklin added. “It has been special to me because of the genuine openness and acceptance I have experienced at all levels of the organization. There are no walls between the leadership and the people.”
The good readers of this column will also recall that Franklin’s church, The Connection, is unique in at least two ways: Most days, it’s a full-service specialty coffee shop, and it is heavily involved in the community in ways that belie its size.
“Both churches in Galveston County are very community focused,” he said. “The desire is not simply to grow a church; it is to impact lives. I recently had a Texas City official tell me, ‘Your church is smaller than many churches in our town, but you do more in our city than almost all of them.’”
The Connection supports sustainable farmers in Africa, supplies food to two veteran organizations, as well as a food bank. They have also helped fund the Texas City Police Department’s Blue Santa and Treats not Tickets programs and more.
Attracting young adults is a challenge all churches face, so we turned to 17-year-old Kaelin Wilson for her thoughts about this place.
“It all started with a simple prayer for coffee and Jesus,” she said. “This church has transformed my faith and the faith of my family. I’ve grown to know Jesus, God and the Holy Spirit as much more than mere words on a page.”
The Connection is at 9300 E.F. Lowry Expressway #222 in Texas City.
Gulf Coast Foursquare
Patty Elliott is the wife of Hitchcock’s Gulf Coast Foursquare Church.
“For those who have seen the ‘Jesus Revolution’ movie, it is the story of many of us who experienced a radical conversion resulting in a radical lifestyle change,” she said. “All we wanted to do is to live our lives serving God, serving his people and serving humanity.”
This church began as an independent one, transitioning to Four-square in 1992.
“We had been drawn by what we had seen to be priorities in the Foursquare denomination — priorities that had been laid in the ‘DNA’ of the Foursquare movement by our founder ‘Sister Aimee,’” Elliott explained. She had a great big heart and a great big love for people and led a movement to see people saved, helped, healed and given hope.”
Applying those goals to Galveston County, Gulf Coast has implemented a diverse set of ministries.
“For our local congregation, being ‘doers of the Word’ has included local, regional and even some international activities,” she said. “We are heavily involved locally through after-school clubs, AWANA clubs (for school-aged youth), jail and prison ministries, disaster relief and much more.”
The last word
We’ll give the last word to Elliott as well so that she can sum up the state of this church after its first 100 years.
“Internationally, Foursquare has sent missionaries all around the world,” she said. “There are presently over 100,000 churches in 156 countries and territories. If you attend, you will experience more — you will experience family. You will experience ‘koinonia’ — a deep connection to God and his people.”
Gulf Coast is at 6205 Delany Rd. in Hitchcock.
Focus: St. Vincent's House GISD FACE Program will host a Spring Community Event for the residents of Sandpiper Cove and the surrounding neighborhood from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. on March 29 at Galveston’s Wright Cuney Park, 718 41st St.
“We are excited and need your help,” Paula Tobon, St. Vincent’s executive director said. “We are asking for donations of new shoes, flip flops, shirts and underwear of all sizes. This will be a fun event for the entire family. There will be games, food and fun as well as valuable resources for the families.”
For details, call 409-763-8521.
Next week in Our Faith: What’s new in vacation Bible schools for 2023?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Internet forum rules ...
Real names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it clean. Don't use obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don’t knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be brief. Keep posts to 150 words or less.
Edit yourself. No more than two posts per thread and stay on topic. Do not link to sites outside galvnews.com.
Be aware. All posts are property of The Daily News and may be republished in print.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of rule violations.