Something unusual happened last week. On Monday evening, Jan. 2, with 5:58 remaining in the first quarter, Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow threw a screen pass to wide receiver Tee Higgins who sprinted around the right end. Bills safety Damar Hamlin made an open field tackle. It appeared to be a routine play in a routine NFL game. Following the tackle, Hamlin jumped to his feet then collapsed.

In a matter of seconds everything changed. Hamlin was not merely shaken up or injured. His heart had stopped. Without immediate intervention, he would be dead. Medical personnel immediately started administering CPR.

Bill Tinsley reflects on current events and life experience from a faith perspective. His books are available at www.tinsleycenter.com. Email bill@tinsleycenter.com.

