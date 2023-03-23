My wife loves cooking. When we take road trips, she passes the time by reading cookbooks. When browsing the TV, she usually settles on a cooking show. Any cooking show, it seems to me. When we watch “Jeopardy” and they introduce a food category, she usually knows the answer. When I get stumped on a crossword clue that includes spices or food, she helps me fill it in. I am pretty well limited to breakfast: bacon, eggs and biscuits. And I can grill steak, hamburger or salmon. But that’s about it. Recently she taught me how to boil an egg and cook instant rice.

Cooking seems to come down to the spices. How you use them: which spices you put in, at what time and in what amount. She has a pantry full of spices. When it gets beyond salt, pepper and a little garlic, I am pretty well lost. Oh, and chopping. Lots and lots of chopping.

Bill Tinsley reflects on current events and life experience from a faith perspective. Visit www.tinsleycenter.com. Email bill@tinsleycenter.com.

