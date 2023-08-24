We are entering the second week since wildfires swept through Lahaina on Maui. The painful reports from Maui continue. The death toll stands at 114. Children, parents, families and tourists trapped in an inferno at a least suspected place at a least suspected moment.

Like many, we have been to Maui and visited Lahaina. We have treasured memories of the “aloha” and “mahalo” islands, palm trees swaying in a gentle breeze, waves cresting upon the shore and luaus on the beach at sunset. It doesn’t take long to travel the island, including the Haleakala Crater and the road to Hana where we found Charles Lindbergh’s remote grave overlooking the ocean.

Bill Tinsley reflects on current events and life experience from a faith perspective. Visit www.tinsleycenter.com. Email bill@tinsley.center.

