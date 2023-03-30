Ten years ago, Rick Warren’s son, Matthew, ended his life with a self-inflicted gunshot. Author of one of the bestselling books of all time, The Purpose Driven Life, with more than twenty million copies sold worldwide, Rick Warren and his wife, Kay, have been open about their grief and the long struggle with their son’s mental illness that led up to his suicide. Warren’s church described Matthew as “an incredibly kind, gentle and compassionate young man whose sweet spirit was encouragement and comfort to many. Unfortunately, he also suffered from mental illness resulting in deep depression and suicidal thoughts.”

Virtually every family has been touched, directly or indirectly, by suicide and its painful aftermath. According to the American Foundation for the Prevention of Suicide, a recent survey indicates 8.9 percent of children ages 8-12 attempted suicide. There were 130 suicides per day in 2020, with suicide rates highest among middle-aged white men. Suicide’s social stigma, coupled with fear, embarrassment, grief, and spiritual misunderstanding may contribute to our inability to address helpful solutions. But increasingly, churches are seeking ways to help people who wrestle with this deadly emotional illness.

Bill Tinsley reflects on current events and life experience from a faith perspective. His books are available at www.tinsleycenter.com. Email bill@tinsleycenter.com.

