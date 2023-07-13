I recently read that the current life expectancy for the United States is 76.1 years. I thought about that for a moment then realized I am 76.5 years old. I am on borrowed time! Global life expectancy is 73.16 years.

There are exceptions, of course. Jimmy Carter, 98, and Rosalynn, 95, just celebrated their 77th anniversary. Two of my best friends are 86 and 88 and I know of two centenarians who are 102. Mother Teresa remained active until her death at age 87. Billy Graham was 99.

Bill Tinsley reflects on current events and life experience from a faith perspective. His books are available at www.tinsleycenter.com. Email bill@tinsleycenter.com.

