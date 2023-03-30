Surveys suggest that if you’re like most folks, vacation Bible school has touched your life at some point.
“VBS remains one of the most popular church programs in the U.S.; Lifeway Research shows,” read a recent report from that company. “Six in 10 Americans say they went to VBS growing up, and 95 percent of parents whose child attended VBS say it provided a positive experience.”
Though some see such programs as in decline, you’d not gather that if you notice burgeoning internet ads for VBS programs, upbeat church signs offering open enrollment and a general buzz among congregations large and small as the end of the school year approaches.
Many of the 300 or so churches in Galveston County will conduct such sessions soon, so today, we’ll look at some of the new packaged programs and collect some tips, especially those for smaller churches. (Most local churches have around 100 folks on an average Sunday morning.)
Twisting, turning
Melita Thomas is the team leader for kids’ ministry at Lifeway, the Baptist publishing house that creates what often are the best-selling VBS kits each year. Her 2023 entry is called Twists and Turns. It will take children through the life of Peter over a week’s worth of daily lessons this summer.
“Twists & Turns (as with all of Lifeway’s VBSs) is written, tested and vetted by ministry leaders who serve weekly in their target age group in churches all across America,” she told Our Faith. “They represent big churches, small churches, urban and rural settings and missional church plants, as well as legacy churches. Each writer tests every single activity they write before submitting their manuscript, and additional testing is done by our Lifeway VBS team to ensure that every activity, craft and game is ready to use.”
Testing and training
Picture church staffers and volunteers on their hands and knees playing the beta versions of the games, conducting the crafts and sharing the stories. These come carefully packaged in a large drum or box. Meanwhile, pastors and theologians vet the content of each lesson for biblical accuracy before the annual publication deadline each spring.
These are the industry standard, and they haven’t changed much in our lifetimes, but technology has brought a new dimension to this classic summer program. CDs, DVDs and PowerPoint presentations are now optional items for churches to consider when it comes to reaching kids, who now begin carrying cell phones at the age 10.
Lifeway also offers online training and other resources through the internet since volunteers and staffers may now be more conversant with the web than printed manuals; plus, it’s much easier to demonstrate a craft or recipe on YouTube than on paper.
The traditional, one-week daily program at a church now also extends beyond Sunday or even a congregation’s own campus.
“Twists and Turns works for any church — regardless of size or setting,” Thomas added. “Our Backyard Kids Club version is perfect for mission trips, neighborhood VBSs and churches who’ll have 20 to 30 kids, or less, attending.”
That describes last year’s VBS program at Friendswood’s Trinity Fellowship.
Zooming
Iva Foster, the church’s administrative assistant, helped choose the package used, Zoomerang from Answers in Genesis.
“We loved it,” she said. “We did modify it to fit our needs, dividing the course into seven consecutive Sundays because we don’t have the manpower to do it all in one week.”
Bruce and Annie Livingston led the chosen course along with some teen-aged helpers and other church members.
“Committing to a VBS requires a lot of time and energy, but the benefits (both for the volunteers and the kids) far outweigh the hard work,” she said. “This was my first experience with VBS, and I’m thankful that as an adult volunteer, I could be encouraged by the memory verses, the songs and the message. It truly is an investment into the next generation of Christ followers.”
Her husband Bruce suggested, “There should be one adult worker for every four kids or at least two volunteers per classroom for lessons and activities. On big day events like the first and last day where you might have field day activities or stations for games or snacks or crafts, you might want to double the volunteers.”
For a brief list of this year’s new VBS products, please see the box.
Focus: The Pew Research Center has been wondering what effect the COVID-19 pandemic has had on congregations.
“Asked directly whether they now attend religious services more or less often than they did before the pandemic, more Americans indicate that their attendance habits have declined than have risen,” wrote Justin Nortey for Pew. “But it’s a complicated picture: As of November 2022, 20 percent say they are attending in person less often (while 7 percent say they are going in person more often). On the other hand, 15 percent say they are participating in services virtually more often (while 5 percent say they are watching services online or on TV less often).”
Next week in Our Faith: Easter sermon previews from across the county.
