When I lived in Texas, we tried our best to keep a flower garden out back on our patio. The landscape seemed braced for the scorching heat that would surge past 100 when the sun reached its full height. The live oaks were covered with dust and looked tired. I watered the flowers: bachelor buttons, petunias, chrysanthemums, marigolds and periwinkles. I kept a watering pot handy, and often left it filled the day before so I would remember to do this. If I missed a few days, the plants showed it. They become stressed, and, if neglected too long, their leaves shriveled and the flowers began to fall from the drooping stems. They withered and died.

Flowers don’t respond well to alternate periods of drought and drenching. Drowning them in water once a week simply doesn’t work. They need watering every day, not necessarily a lot, just enough to keep the soil damp. Watered frequently in this fashion they thrive, even in record setting triple digit weather.

Bill Tinsley reflects on current events and life experience from a faith perspective. His books are available at www.tinsleycenter.com. Email bill@tinsleycenter.com.

0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Internet forum rules ...
Real names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it clean. Don't use obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don’t knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be brief. Keep posts to 150 words or less.
Edit yourself. No more than two posts per thread and stay on topic. Do not link to sites outside galvnews.com.
Be aware. All posts are property of The Daily News and may be republished in print.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of rule violations.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Log In Purchase a Subscription