You may have little idea where your grandfather was on Sept. 8, 1900, but Linda Macdonald has. She will share that man’s story of the 1900 Galveston hurricane, and those of many others at 5 p.m. Saturday at Galveston’s Trinity Episcopal Church, 2216 Ave. H. The event will include photos of this very church taken just after the deadliest U.S. hurricane scraped the island, killing an estimated 8,000 souls.
Macdonald isn’t new to sharing such stories. She’s been a featured guest on PBS, the History Channel, the Weather Channel and the Discovery Channel, among others.
Devastating churches
“Trinity, the church where I’ll be speaking, is itself a 1900 Storm ‘survivor,’” she told Our Faith. “Opened for divine service on Nov. 1, 1857, Trinity Church sustained major damage during the 1900 Storm when the entire south wall of the church collapsed. Flood waters entered the church rendering it unsafe. After the storm and for a full year, services were held in Eaton Memorial Chapel which is on the Trinity campus. Fifteen members of the congregation died in the storm. Still, Trinity Church was repaired and continues serving the people of Galveston today.”
Beyond the history, Macdonald describes Trinity as her “spiritual home.” And, more, that this place helped to preserve her family line during and after the great hurricane.
“I was baptized, confirmed and married at Trinity,” she said. “The church helped to save the lives of my grandfather and his family, so it is especially significant to me.”
Tracing first-person history
During her talk, she’ll trace the story of her grandfather, Clarence LaCoume, who was just 6 years old when the storm broke over this sacred place.
“He lived with his parents, Bernard and Nora LaCoume, on Winnie Street across from the church on land that is now part of the Moody Activity Center,” Macdonald will tell her audience. “Bernard owned and operated a bakery and his family lived on the second floor above the bakery. As the flood waters rose, Bernard had Clarence and his brother James make holes in the floor to allow the water to come up and settle down the house. Fortunately for my grandfather and his family, but unfortunately for Trinity Church, the wall of water struck the south side of the church, taking down the wall but sparing Bernard’s house from the full brunt of the tidal surge.”
Other churches also endured
Other historic tales will include Galveston’s Sacred Heart Church, which, though occupying the highest point on the island, was destroyed by the hurricane. And, of Grace Episcopal Church, designed by famed architect Nicholas Clayton, which was completed in 1895. That church is also a 1900 Storm survivor and the site of the first wedding after the storm.
“On Sept. 13, just days after the storm, Daisy Thorne and Dr. Joe Gilbert were married after Gilbert, who was living in Austin, hurried to Galveston to find his fiancée Daisy,” Macdonald recounted. “At first, he thought she had been killed in the storm as she lived at Lucas Terrace which had been destroyed. There were still several inches of mud on the floor as Daisy walked down the aisle at their wedding.”
Don’t forget The Daily News
And, this paper will also be part of Macdonald’s careful reconstruction of this 123-year-old history. She’ll note that a reporter from the Galveston Daily News went to the hospital to interview people right after the storm, but ended up writing that St. Mary’s hospital was so crowded that he could not enter the building.
“Inside that space there was then no food or water so the Sisters of Charity of the Incarnate Word (founded here in 1866) searched the area for something to feed the refugees,” she said. “In the rubble of a store, they found crackers and cookies that had been soaked in the Gulf waters. The sisters dried them over a fire that they built in the street and fed the hungry men, women and children who had come into the hospital.”
We’ve no space here for the dramatic story of the Ursuline Academy, but Macdonald will also retell that tale during her presentation. One teaser: The superior of the Ursuline Nuns, Mother Mary Joseph Dallmer, was called the heroine of the 1900 Storm by the Galveston Daily News because she kept the convent bell ringing throughout the night as a beacon to those struggling to survive in the tumultuous water.
“And, my great aunt was among the people who were sheltered at the Jesuits’ residence, located by St. Mary’s University next to Sacred Heart Church,” Macdonald added.
One last connection
She herself worked with the Congregation of the Sisters of Charity of the Incarnate Word for some three decades in various roles.
The last word
“The 1900 Storm pierced the heart of everyone in Galveston, those who survived and those who died,” Macdonald said. “I know the pain of that fateful night stayed with my grandfather his entire life. He emphasized to me that we all need to appreciate and thank God for what we have and to tell those about whom we care how much we love them because it could all be changed or gone overnight.”
Focus: Three congregational blood drives will be held this Sunday: Friendswood’s The Harbor, 2821 W. Parkwood; Dickinson’s Shrine of the True Cross, 300 FM 517 E and League City’s Clear Creek Community Church, 999 FM 270.
To register or for details, visit giveblood.org or call 713-790-1200.
Next week in Our Faith: A rabbi shares about Rosh Hashanah.
