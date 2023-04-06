I was 29 years old when my father died of multiple myeloma, cancer of the bone marrow. He was 53. Only hours before his death, I spoke with him. Our eyes met during that final visit, the same eye contact we had shared from my birth, though his eyes were growing gray. I held his hand as he drew his last breath, and then, he was gone. His body lay lifeless and unresponsive.

The morticians took his body from the hospital room where our family had waited through the night. We visited the funeral home and chose a casket. Shortly afterward, other family and friends joined us to view his body lying still and quiet, dressed in his familiar suit, his hair combed. I stood by the casket and stared at his face. It was obvious another hand had combed his hair, and another hand had tied his tie. He seemed to be sleeping.

Bill Tinsley reflects on current events and life experience from a faith perspective. His books are available at www.tinsleycenter.com. Email bill@tinsleycenter.com.

