The biblical Book of Psalms was written to be sung or chanted by the children of Israel. In some cases performed by sacred, public assemblies, but in others, by professional temple singers. Today, though many of the Psalms have inspired timeless hymns, a fair number of them can’t be directly translated to fit the strictures of modern congregational singing. Almost all hymns, both old and new, come without key changes, or even accidentals, within the songs. Neither are there general alterations in their time signatures.
Challenging musicality
The ancient Hebrew word, selah, appears often in the Book of Psalms. It has been taken by some to suggest a lifting up musically, perhaps a key change or a rest. And many Psalms include this note “for the choirmaster,” which may indicate that they were written especially, although perhaps not exclusively, for the trained temple singers.
So, it may be that some of the Psalms are more akin to jazz than to classical music, marches, waltzes or campfire songs. Each of these latter genres has contributed to traditional hymnody for folks to easily sing.
Now, local musicians may be able to help put all 150 Psalms into digital musical form.
The Psalms Project
Guitarist Shane Heilman started the Psalms Project a few years back. We’ll turn to him now for details.
“I was praying and worshipping on a mission trip, and I became really intrigued by the idea of telling the entire story of the entire Psalms with music,” he told Our Faith. “Plus, I loved the idea of putting the pure Word to modern music with modern, powerful instrumentation.”
Singer Phil Keaggy has garnered seven Dove Awards from the Gospel Music Association. He’s one of about 80 artists who have already contributed to the recordings.
You may have seen David Batty’s film, "The Gospel of Luke" (2015). It used that gospel as its script. Every word spoken, either by the characters or the narrator, came directly from its text.
In a similar fashion, each word of the Psalms will be sung to original music until all are digitally captured. A goodly number can already be found on the project website or on YouTube as well.
Most contemporary Christian music, both for radio and congregational use, is set in major keys, but this isn’t always the case for these new musical ventures.
“Some of the songs are in minor keys, and some of them switch from major to minor or vice versa,” Heilman said. “I was aware of people putting the Psalms to music in more congregational ways, which is great, but in congregational versions, the melody typically doesn’t change regardless of what’s happening emotionally or theologically in the Psalm. I wanted to truly have the music and melody support what’s happening in the Psalm musically and emotionally, even if that resulted in songs that had a more unique, unpredictable structure.”
Making your own musical mark
Contributors can volunteer their studio time, but most are currently paid for their efforts.
“I do get inundated with solicitations and requests from other songwriters to use their song or listen to their Psalm songs." Heilman said. "I always welcome submissions, though. If I’m blown away by a song, and it’s a good fit with the rest of our catalog, I would definitely consider using it.”
The last word
If ancient Israel had full-time professionals tackling their more challenging songs, it probably won’t come as a big surprise that the Christian Church arrived at congregation singing only after centuries of previously assigned to the pros while the untrained listened and worshipped.
The Reformation changed that as Protestants tore out instruments, banished the pro singers and moved everything sung from the inaccessible Latin to the local language.
“Even the organ was removed, and the Latin singing of the choir abolished, but fortunately afterward, replaced with congregational singing of psalms and hymns in the vernacular,” wrote 16th Century Swiss Reformer Ulrich Zwingli. (Though, for the record, both Zwingli and John Calvin opposed the use of any instrumental music for worship so their congregations sang the new Protestant hymns acapella.)
