Imagination. It is the magic carpet of the mind. With it we can journey centuries backward in time or fly forward to a future we have never seen. We can imagine things as we wish they were, and, when it is most productive, we can actually change the world around us.

In his famous speech from the steps of the Lincoln Memorial in 1963, Martin Luther King, Jr., imagined a world where men would “not be judged by the color of their skin, but the content of their character.” “I have a dream,” he proclaimed, “that one day on the red hills of Georgia the sons of former slaves and the sons of former slave owners will be able to sit down together at the table of brotherhood. ... I have a dream that one day every valley shall be exalted, every hill and mountain shall be made low, the rough places will be made plain, and the crooked places will be made straight, and the glory of the Lord shall be revealed, and all flesh shall see it together. ... With this faith we will be able to work together, to pray together, to struggle together, to go to jail together, to stand up for freedom together, knowing that we will be free one day.”

Bill Tinsley reflects on current events and life experience from a faith perspective. His books are available at www.tinsleycenter.com. Email bill@tinsleycenter.com.

