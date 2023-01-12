Perhaps you know someone who has lost vision and can no longer read scripture. Audio Bibles would be a blessing, but controlling them or finding a specific text could be challenging. A Braille Bible would be ideal, offering them the freedom to read any passage, any time.
One church here has worked for over half a century to make this special offering available.
God’s word at your fingertips
Texas City’s Peace Lutheran Church, 9111 Emmett F. Lowry Expressway, is now celebrating its 75th anniversary. And, it has been producing these “raised-dot” texts with a small group of dedicated volunteers for a very long time.
Wander the halls here and you’ll find Norma Doss in a back room with other committed volunteers. They are working a special press that prints in Braille.
“I have been involved with our Lutheran Braille Work Center for over 50 years,” she told Our Faith. “I am proud that we support those who are visually impaired by producing books of the Bible so they may also worship the Lord. We have many dedicated ladies who volunteer.”
Galveston roots
Caroline Ivey explained how Peace began small.
“A handful of families from St. John’s Lutheran in Galveston began to worship at Heights Elementary School,” she said. “Peace later opened its doors in 1948.”
Ivey is a direct descendent of William H. Born, one of the key people who helped Peace become a reality, in part, by lending his crews from his own construction company to complete parts of the campus.
Seventy-five years represents several generations and many changes. Born built with common construction materials, but members said that the church is much more than a campus.
“It is more than brick and mortar to me,” Maggie Elfstrom shared. “Here is where I met my husband, raised my children and continue to sustain my faith. This church is a community of faith sprung from humble beginnings and needs. The number of members grows then dwindles but the church survives.”
Active in the community
“Though small in size, the hearts of Peace members routinely reach out in support of their community as we support Susan’s Market, the annual city Thanksgiving dinner, women of the Veteran’s hospital in Houston, the Crisis Pregnancy Center, adopting families for back-to-school and Christmas and more,” Elfstrom added. “It has been said that our campus is a place of Peace or that one feels a sense of peace when here and more fitting words could not be spoken.”
A family affair
The cultural challenges denominational churches face, as well as those from the COVID-19 pandemic, have caused pundits to declare that such fellowships are destined to fade away. And some will, but the multi-generation families here argue that not all kids are choosing to be “Nones.”
Regan Mayville offered her view.
“Peace has always been like a family,” she said. “Over thirty years ago, my future husband and I were looking for a church to be married and Peace opened their arms to us and we have been there ever since. Our son was baptized and confirmed there. Even though times have changed through the years, our church is going strong with our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. My family is proud and blessed to be a part of Peace.”
Fellow member Norma Doss agrees that Peace helps hold extended families together.
“It’s hard for me to put into words what the church means to me,” she said. “I moved here in 1968 and had five siblings that were members here. During the following 54 years another sibling became a member. It’s been very comforting to know that my family stayed together as we worshiped together.”
The Last Word
We’ll give the last word this week to the Rev. Matthew Brackman, Peace’s pastor.
“It is a blessing to be at Peace,” he said. “I said that almost 16 years ago at my very first service as pastor. It was a little cheesy and an absolutely true statement. For 75 years our Lord has brought his peace to the people of this church. We work together, forgive and support one another, striving to make this a place of peace in the midst of the chaos of a fallen world. We are seeking to share the peace of God whether it is helping with hurricane or flood recovery, the Thanksgiving Dinner or just a friendly smile. In the coming years, we seek to continue to live in and share our Lord’s peace with one another and those around us. We give thanks for the 75 years our Lord has blessed us with here in Texas City and look forward to many years to come. May it always be so.”
For details on Peace, call 409-938-1277. Their anniversary service will be at 10:30 a.m. on Jan. 22 with former pastor, the Rev. David Tessman, presiding.
