Those who minister for God to us often don’t mean to. The disciples were mostly fisherfolk, with one former tax collector for good measure. The Rev. Pierce Eaton, the new pastor of Texas City’s First Baptist Church, also once had a very different business plan in mind for his life.
A child’s dream
“When I was a kid, my dream was to own an ice cream and candy store in a beautiful beach town in a foreign country,” he told Our Faith. “I loved the ocean and the idea of living in a foreign country, and I especially loved candy and ice cream. It was the perfect career for a kid with such passions. I pursued that dream through high school and college. When I was in high school, I started a small homemade ice cream business. I hardly made money, but I loved it. I went to college and pursued a degree in international business, and worked as a manager for an ice cream and candy store. I was on the path to executing my dream career.”
And while he and his family might really enjoy La King’s Confectionary on the Strand, you won’t find him working there.
He had good reason not to want to become a Baptist preacher.
“I had never considered that God might be calling me to be a pastor because I was a pastor’s kid,” he said. “My father was a pastor in my childhood, so I knew what being a pastor entailed. I had seen the ‘behind-the-scenes’ cost of being a pastor, and I did not want it.”
Being “on-call” for a large congregation can take a toll on any pastoral family, but the ministry has always included sacrifice, as the Bible illustrates, from Abraham to Paul.
Divine intervention
So, Eaton chased his childhood dream, making it as far as managing, if not owning, his own sweets store.
“But God had other plans,” he explained. “Shortly after college, God powerfully moved in my life and gave me an ‘a-ha’ moment. He revealed his calling upon my life when I was 23. Since that day, I have not looked back. And God’s timing to bring us to First was perfect. Through much prayer, it was apparent that God was leading us to Galveston County.”
His new staff agrees that he’s in the right place.
“My family and I have loved the energy Pierce brings in his sermons, along with his relatable stories he tells about his young family,” said Jenny Skarke, whose title is worship ministry associate.
The Rev. John Talley, an associate pastor at First, weighed in as well.
“Pierce is a pastor who’s also a regular guy,” Talley offered. “He had a band in high school, is full of joy and is terrible at golf. He’s someone you’d be comfortable having lunch or coffee with.”
First’s vision
Every new church leader here has a distinct vision for their pulpit and their flock.
“The church is currently growing significantly, and my vision is that we continue to grow in our impact for Christ in the area and worldwide,” Eaton said. “We are a church that seeks to carry the good news of Jesus to our world and reach those in our area with the love of Christ.”
As a young family man, he brings a special emphasis to First.
“We desire to minister to families in our area and help parents raise the next generation to know and love God,” he added. “Raising kids is difficult, especially in today’s world. And we believe that ministry within the family is an area of great need. The family unit is under attack in our modern world, and we desire to love families and help them flourish with Christ as the center.”
To that end, we asked his youth staff about these goals.
Meschel Hara, children’s minister, noted that there’s a touch of fun within a serious endeavor.
“Pierce has a great talent for impersonating,” she said. “You never know what song he’ll imitate or sound effect he’s going to make.”
More seriously, fellow staffer the Rev. Dennis Johns, associate pastor of families, had this to say, “Pierce has made himself at home among our students. They love his relatable enthusiasm.”
The last word
We’ll give the last word this week to this new senior pastor.
“It is so funny how God works,” he said. “When I was a kid, my goal was to make candy and ice cream in a foreign beach town when I grew up. Years later, God called me to pastor a church that is mere minutes from the beach. He has called me to lead our church to train and send missionaries worldwide. Likewise, He has called me to preach the Word of God and serve the love of Christ, something much sweeter than ice cream. God is good.”
The church can be reached at 409-986-4950.
