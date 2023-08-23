We’ve introduced you to a number of bi-vocational church leaders over the years: Accountants, insurance or real estate agents and at least one politician come to mind. But Galveston’s St. Augustine of Hippo Episcopal Church is the first we’ve noted to be headed by a deacon who is also a practicing dentist.
An 139th anniversary
We’ll let Jo Bremer of St. Augustine pick up this narrative.
“As our church nears its 139th anniversary, the congregation has much to celebrate,” she told Our Faith. “We welcomed our new deacon-in-charge, Dr. Eric Ellis, D.D.S., on July 2. He will be ordained a priest and lead St. Augustine as its vicar in January of next year.”
Fighting kangaroos and a colonel
Dr. Ellis has something in common with many of the clerics profiled here. That is, he didn’t set out to become a church leader here, though he’s always been enamored with our island.
“I grew up, just across the causeway, and fondly remember coming down almost every Saturday for my sister’s piano lessons,” he said. “While she was tickling the ivories, I was buried deep inside Colonel Bubbie’s, dreaming and fantasizing about all the fantastic stuff in there. My mom moved to the island over 30 years ago and lived in a beautiful historic home on 14th and L. Over the years I have learned so much about Galveston, the island, the culture, and the many incredible stories that very few people really know.”
After graduation from Austin College in Sherman, known as the home of the Fighting Kangaroos, he received his Doctor of Dental Surgery with honors from Baylor College of Dentistry in 1995, and began formal practice.
In spite of his early fascination with the military cast-offs that lined the early Bubbie’s store and his formal training as a dentist, being called to the priesthood later became his priority. This, is because of the unique need he perceived on the island.
Holy Orders
“Inexplicably and unexpectedly, I was called,” he said. “Being received into Holy Orders was not something that I ever considered. However, once I started listening, bringing the Sacraments into areas that otherwise have limited access became a clarion call.”
The Episcopal Diocese of Texas aids in transitioning accomplished professionals into new priests through a program at its Iona School for Ministry.
Second-acts
Two trends have arisen in the modern church as far as ministers go: With many smaller churches under increasing financial pressure, bi-vocational clerics have become more common. Also, second-career pastors, often retirees, are leading more churches after completing their primary careers. Among these, engineers and medical practitioners may be the most popular professions to choose such dramatic “second acts.”
St. Augustine was one of the great philosophers and theologians of his day. He’s still the focus of thesis and sermons. So, it seemed appropriate to ask Dr. Ellis about his own philosophy of ministry here.
“It’s really about where the leaders — the people of St Augs — see themselves becoming Christ in the world, as they restore all people to unity with God and each other through Christ,” he said. “The current vision sees restoration of St. Augs' historical structures as a conduit to revitalize the island’s mid-town neighborhood. My dream is that the island community comes together in the celebration of a unified life in Christ.”
Ellis noted that he is also the proud father of two beautiful children and their dog Faith.
The last word
We’ll turn back to Bremer for the last word this week.
“St. Augustine Church was established in 1884 as a response to the need of 50 Black Anglican seamen from the West Indies,” she said. “From its origin to the present day, the church has without ceasing met the spiritual and physical needs of Galveston’s diverse population. And, we issue this open invitation to the community to join us at 9 a.m. this and every Sunday, for worship and a celebration breakfast.”
The historic church is located at 1410 41st St., on the corner of M½ in Galveston.”
Next week in Our Faith: A founding pastor looks back after three decades in ministry.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Internet forum rules ...
Real names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it clean. Don't use obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don’t knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be brief. Keep posts to 150 words or less.
Edit yourself. No more than two posts per thread and stay on topic. Do not link to sites outside galvnews.com.
Be aware. All posts are property of The Daily News and may be republished in print.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of rule violations.