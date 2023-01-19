We rarely have Grammy-winning artists of the contemporary Christian variety performing nearby; so, singer/songwriter Laura Story will likely help fill up the seats at the two-day, Fresh Grounded Faith celebration on Jan. 27 and 28 at Nassau Bay’s Gloria Dei Lutheran Church.

“My desire is always that women walk away refreshed from a meeting like this, and not from something inspiring I’ve said,” she told Our Faith. “I truly believe that when we take time out of our busy weeks to spend time with God’s people in God’s Word, our souls are nourished in a deep way, a way that fuels us to re-enter the chaos of our daily lives.”

Rick Cousins can be reached at rick.cousins@galvnews.com.

