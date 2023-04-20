This week we’ll take you to the Retreat Center of Jamaica Beach’s Seaside Church and then look in on a little-seen Jewish custom that may surprise you.
When is a school not a school
Lauren Dawson runs the retreat venue and is our guide here.
“Before Hurricane Ike, the church decided to build a school,” she told Our Faith. “The idea was to have showers added so that groups could use the building in the summer when school was out. After Ike, the school was finished and students attended for a few years. The kids slowly quit coming, but more and more groups wanted to stay in the building. It just became obvious that God was using the building as a retreat center instead.”
There are several other retreat options in our area, but this one’s location near the beach and state park makes it a magnet for small groups. Its three bunk rooms can comfortably support up to 25 guests. For youth groups, there’s floor space for air mattresses and sleeping bags to add even more capacity.
“There are also a large meeting room, a smaller meeting room and a functional kitchen with two stoves, two refrigerators, two micro-waves and some basic cooking items,” she added. “There is plenty of parking in the grassy areas that we use as parking lots. The retreat center is run by volunteers. We have over 100 groups that come to stay every year.”
Who are the most unusual temporary tenants?
“A Christian biker group stays every year during biker rally and offers meals and fellowship to the bikers visiting the island,” Dawson said.
The bad news?
“The retreat center fills up quickly each season,” she said. “For summer reservations, at least 6-8 months in advance is probably recommended. And, donations are always appreciated as we make updates, repairs and replacements of outdated or damaged items.”
Burying, not burning books
Now to the north county where a rabbi watched as his congregants buried a massive number of books.
It’s not what you’d expect. Congregation Shaar Hashalom isn’t upset with these titles, but instead is following an ancient prescription for the reverent treatment of worn-out or damaged religious texts.
Wendy Kane, who speaks for Shaar, explained.
“Tradition requires Jews to bury religious books reverently and with respect just as a beloved family member or a friend that has been lost,” she said. “Jewish tradition also tells us to bury religious books that can no longer be used or have become unreadable. As a mark of special regard for God and religious books that contain any of God’s names, books must be disposed of properly and not just thrown away. We are trained to honor books and to treat them with respect because of all that we were taught by the books or how we were enlightened or entertained by the books. Jews are the only people that hold such burial ceremonies.”
Honoring paper books in an era of e-books may say as much about the faith of those observant as it does about the texts themselves, but Shaar was intentional in instructing their young in this long-established, but rarely observed, practice.
“Members of Congregation Shaar Hashalom, including the children attending our religious school, participated as the books were buried at the synagogue,” Kane said.
For details
The Seaside Retreat Center is at 16534 San Luis Pass Road, phone 409-737-2605.
Congregation Shaar Hashalom is at 16020 El Camino Real, Houston, phone 281-488-5861.
Focus: John Blake, writing for the CNN network, reports that American Christianity may be sustained by immigration.
“When CNN asked some of the nation’s top religion scholars and historians recently about the future of Christianity in the United States, they said the American church is poised to find new life for one major reason: Waves of Christians are migrating to the United States.”
While a general downward trend of the house of worship attendance by native-born Americans has become a media staple, this observation was perhaps a bit novel.
“And they said the biggest challenge to Christianity’s future in America is not declining numbers, but the church’s ability to adapt to this migration,” Blake wrote.
Next week in Our Faith: Holy Family Parish plans its long-range expansion.
