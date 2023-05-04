Shepherding one’s flock has always been a challenge for clergy. People can be more problematic than numbers or widgets. That said, shepherding a large and fluid group of fellow shepherds might represent an even more difficult calling.
Pastors who preside over such ministerial gatherings rarely serve more than a few years in office. The competing demands of balancing a church, their family and the denomination or association often prove to be too much for even the well-prepared pastor to sustain over the long term.
A tireless leader
But there are exceptions. So here we turn to the Rev. Kerry W. Tillmon, pastor of Galveston’s Westpoint Baptist Church for 36 years and counting. He is stepping down after three decades of leading the Baptist Ministers’ Association of Galveston.
“It is a local ministerial group of Baptist pastors and ministers that dates back into the 1940s,” Tillmon told Our Faith. “The group promotes fellowship and Christian education among its members and it also leads the Baptist churches in the citywide efforts including the E. L. Gates City Wide Institute, City Wide Revival, A. S. Johnson Scholarship and Chars E. Wheat Ministerial Scholarship for examples.”
Next month, the Rev. A. Wilford Colbert will accept the BMA presidency from Tillmon.
‘Bible in his pocket’
The Rev. Otha Ross of Galveston’s Bible Way Baptist Church has known Tillmon longer than almost anyone else. How does Tillmon manage to keep juggling all his varied tasks? The story goes way back.
“I’ve known him since he was a little boy,” he said. “I lived on 32nd and N; he lived on 32nd and N1/2. Since I worked for Norman Moving on 31st and N1/2, I saw a lot of him, he was always a peculiar kid — one who kept a Bible in his pocket.”
And now?
“He is a preacher’s preacher!” Ross said. “He loves preachers, he has been known to go over and above to help preachers who were in any need. He is also always ready to help pastors and the churches that they serve. Not only does he love them, but he loves people and especially those who are of the “household of faith.” I came to faith in Christ under his leadership. I accepted my call to the preaching ministry under his leadership, and he has been a consistent help to me in my 29 years of preaching.”
We need to be clear that Tillmon is not entering retirement from the ministry, just from the leadership of the BMA. How far is he from kicking back on the beach? He’s currently still listed as both the moderator of the American Baptist Eastern General Association of Texas and the president of the American Baptist General Convention of Texas.
The Rev. Timothy L. Sykes, senior pastor of Galveston’s Gethsemane Missionary Baptist Church and a member of the BMA, also wanted to salute Tillmon.
“Great leadership is the process whereby one individual influences other group members toward the attainment of defined group or organizational goals,” Sykes said. “For 30 years Dr. Kerry W. Tillmon has proven to be the pattern of a great leader.”
‘Superlative service’
Sykes explained that much of Tillmon’s time as president of the BMA was given to serving as a liaison connecting and representing pastors and churches with the many local community organizations and businesses. It’s an unpaid position that can require countless hours and many meetings.
“We’re talking about sacrificial actions as social and criminal justice, health and wellness, spiritual enrichment and financial accountability and stewardship,” Sykes added. “Dr. Tillmon has served well in all areas of leadership these past 30 years. Congratulations on a job well done, my friend. Abundant blessings in all your future endeavors.”
These pages could be filled with similar sentiments, but we’ll record just one more. The Rev. James E. Pate, Jr. pastor of Galveston’s St. Luke Missionary Baptist Church offered his insight.
“Since my arrival in Galveston in 2018, Pastor Tillmon has never hesitated to answer my calls, to acknowledge my efforts and to render sage advice,” he said. “I have been a witness to the strength of his leadership at the BMA and his committed involvement with the Galveston community. I stand with so many others to congratulate him on 30 years of superlative service.”
The last word
We’ll give the closing word this week to Tillmon as he reflects on his mission.
“To my knowledge, I have been the longest president ever to serve,” he said. “It has been a great honor, but I feel I’ve given about all I can as a leader, I will however, maintain my membership. The impact on West Point will be one less distraction for the current pastor to focus more on preparing her for years to come.”
