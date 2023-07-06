Metrics vary, but the median stay for a rabbi with their congregation may only be a few years.
But no one we know has ever suggested that Rabbi Stuart Federow, who has just retired from Clear Lake’s Congregation Shaar Hashalom (CSH) after 28 years, was just your average synagogue leader.
Born in Missouri, educated in Rhode Island and Ohio and engaged in ministry, first in both Mississippi and then in Houston, he has brought compassion and creativity to both CSH and the community that surrounds it.
Walking into a radio station, together
He was one of the few clergy to boldly launch an interfaith radio show, “A Show of Faith,” then on Houston’s KPRC-AM. It is now archived on both YouTube and Audible and live on KNTH-AM. It featured Federow alongside Baptist professor David Capes and Catholic priest the Rev. Mario Arroyo (and others) with the tagline, “A priest, a minister and a rabbi walk into a radio station.”
Author of the book “Judaism and Christianity” and the website, Whatjewsbelieve.org, also stepped outside the traditional limits by holding monthly educational conversations for those of any or no faith at local restaurants.
Not to mention his famous Chocolate Seder, held at CSH. It included prayers mentioning Milton Hersey and featured a menu filled with candies and treats, polished off with chocolate milk (Ha-shokolad chalav in modern Hebrew).
At that Passover celebration, Federow told Our Faith, “Judaism has always been kid-oriented and family directed. That’s why the Passover Seder, the Chanukah candle lighting and the Feast of Booths are held all at home.”
Judaism, he explained, flows from the home, not the temple or synagogue — differentiating it from many other faiths which may find their deepest expressions in group activities, public ritual or corporate liturgies.
A new perspective
Looking back on his 41 years as a rabbi, Federow said, “I think that when I began as a rabbi, I did not really realize how the lives of others would wrap around my own — how involved I would be in the personal lives of my congregation. Furthermore, although I knew I would most likely not ever become the rabbi of a large synagogue, which was never my calling. I did not realize the degree to which, in small town life, I would become the face of the Jewish community. When anything happened on the political scene, I was asked to respond to it from the Jewish perspective, and also when our Jewish holidays and holy days would roll around.”
Of course, he didn’t do it alone. He credits Galveston’s late Rabbi Jimmy Kessler as an inspiration.
“We would meet regularly at The Spot on the island for lunch,” Federow recalled. “He helped me enormously. I miss him so much.”
Teaching the rabbi
Kessler was not the only one to provide him with insights.
“Contrary to popular belief, the word, ‘rabbi,’ does not mean ‘teacher,’” the retiring rabbi said. “As a rabbi I did a lot of teaching, and that was a favorite part. When I would teach our Hebrew school’s tenth grade, their bright young minds would challenge me. I am reminded of that old saying, I learned much from my teachers, but I learned the most from my students.”
The only downside?
Many other faith leaders would agree with his take on the harder parts of being called alongside a congregation’s major life events.
“My least favorite part of being a rabbi was, of course, doing funerals — helping people with their grief. Judaism has stages of grief, and to take a family through those stages is exceptionally important and helpful, but it is also very challenging because in every case of every funeral, I tried to help the family while dealing with my own grief for the ones we lost.”
He would both encourage and caution those interested in joining the rabbinate. It offers the chance to teach, help and lead, he said. But it also entails deadlines, meetings and reading many things with little personal appeal.
More to come
Rabbi Emeritus Federow has no plans to fade in the future.
“I believe I still have another book or two in me, and so I hope to publish again in the near future,” he said. “I hope to spend more time with my family, with my grandkids and although I no longer travel very well, there are places I still would like to see. I will still be doing my Sunday evening talk radio show. I also know I will remain active with Congregation Shaar Hashalom in Clear Lake. They will always be my family, too.”
The last word
We’ll give the last word this week to Shelby Allison, a member of CSH who asked to pay tribute to Rabbi Federow.
“It is difficult to describe the impact that such a selfless and gentle leader can have on your mind, and on your heart after 26 years,” she said. “Every conversation was a lesson, from the time I learned to sing his phone number in preschool to the times he gave me the courage to spread my wings as an adult. I have such fond memories of attending Friday night services childhood. The rabbi allowed me to mix up a bit of our regular tunes with some of mine. I hope that he too will find new music in what grand adventures await his next chapter. Thank you for making our congregation what it is today. We will take good care of it.”
Focus: Texas City’s Landmark Missionary Baptist Church is meeting at its pastor’s house after a lightning strike last Monday caused electrical and fire damage. A fundraiser has been started. Look for details soon in this space.
Next week in Our Faith: A new church food pantry shares its upcoming grand opening and how you can help.
