Catholic scholars developed Just War Theory centuries ago. After the Reformation, Protestant thinkers modified and extended it, offering specific tests to determine the ethical status of combatants in any ongoing conflict.
“Just war teaching is found in the catechisms of Catholic and Orthodox churches and in the writings of Luther, Calvin and others,” wrote Eric Patterson and J. Daryl Charles in their book "Just War and Christian Traditions." “The vast majority of twenty-first-century Christians are part of denominations or traditions that affirm just war thinking — whether they realize it or not.”
Martin Luther’s take
Having brought up Martin Luther, we’ll now look briefly at his work, since he narrowed the accepted doctrine for battle.
“Luther appropriated much of the Medieval just war tradition, although he also reduced the legitimate grounds for war and made original contributions, including a rejection of crusades and an assertion of the right of conscientious objection,” wrote H. David Baer in the 2011 Lutheran Quarterly.
Looking to Baylor
Few scholars in Texas can match the amount of time that Baylor professor Paul Martens has put in on this subject. He began by saying that he agrees with last week’s Our Faith overview by Dominic A. Aquila of Houston’s University of St. Thomas.
“The challenges embedded in applying the criteria noted in the article, however, are real, especially in a world where national allegiances are elevated beyond all other human bonds,” Martens said. “Looking back, it is pretty clear that if these criteria are applied rigidly, virtually no wars could be counted as just. Think, for example, of the carpet bombing of cities by both sides in WWII. Despite the justified resistance to Nazi aggression, there is no way that these bombings could discriminate between combatants and non-combatants. In this sense, the criteria for going to war might be met, but the criteria that apply to actions during the war were violated.”
It also means that a theory that was developed when warriors faced each from just a few feet apart doesn’t adapt well to the challenges of napalm, drones and artificial intelligence warfare. Robots will always remain amoral. Martens characterized the ethics of such computer-driven warfare as “up for grabs” at present among scholars. That is, no one knows.
“These new weapons and technology have also generated focused attention,” Martens said. “As one might expect, critical reflection on the use of drones emerged well after they were an integral part of military strategy. Kenneth Himes, in ‘Drones and the Ethics of Targeted Killing,’ raised several critical issues about how the United States carried out drone warfare, especially the lack of oversight and absolute lack of judicial process in such targeted killings. Underneath these, however, the more general concern about the absence of moral norms that justify targeted killing.”
To further complicate this conundrum, theorists also throw in nation rebuilding as part of the post-war package.
“This concern might entirely reorder judgments right from the start,” Martens said. “Think, for example, about how concern for post-war justice might have altered U.S. ambitions and actions in Iraq and Afghanistan over the last few decades.”
There’s almost universal agreement that all humans have dignity and rights, regardless of their nationality, ethnicity, race or religious conviction, but Martens goes further.
“For Christians, the affirmation is that all humans are made in the image of God and loved by God,” he said. “This also leads many Christians to demand that war be just. It is also this affirmation, affirmed by the Roman Catholic Catechism and many other denominations, that leads many to affirm nonviolence and reject the notion that war can enact justice, at least in the contemporary context of huge standing armies and indiscriminate weapons like nuclear warheads. It is this group of Christians that frequently invest heavily in peace-building through social and political justice in an effort to foreclose political trajectories that frequently lead to war.”
The last word
We’ll give the last word this week to a very different take on Just War Theory: Pacifism.
Writing his 2011 master’s thesis at traditionally Quaker (Friends Church) George Fox University, Luke Arnold provided a look at war from a religious, pacifist viewpoint.
Worldly pressures and priorities have repeatedly compromised high religious and ethical ideas, Arnold argued.
“In some eras of Church history, the 94 conditions of a just war have been overlooked or sacrificed,” he wrote. “Just war thinkers can learn from pacifism by holding secure to their moral principles and ethical commitments in the face of outside pressures.”
Although pacifists have rarely had a seat at the table when it comes to seeking peace in the midst of civil strife, Arnold believes that their voice, too, should be heard, especially when a conflict seems to be unavoidable.
“They must rediscover their burden to be peacemakers, to reconcile governments, to protect vulnerable people groups and speak out against wrongs such as genocide, oppression, racism and slavery,” he wrote. “In this, the goals and priorities of pacifists and just war advocates find much in common.”
