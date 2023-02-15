Christianity is often thought of as occurring in two forms: Protestant and Catholic, but there’s always been a third way — one which claims to be the oldest and only ‘Apostolic church.’ The Orthodox churches (Russian, Syrian and Greek — a total of 15 self-governing patriarchies) make these bold claims and challenge all Christians to consider them.

To adherents, Orthodoxy is seen as the fixed point in the religious universe. Its liturgy, icons and rituals trace back countless centuries.

