Christianity is often thought of as occurring in two forms: Protestant and Catholic, but there’s always been a third way — one which claims to be the oldest and only ‘Apostolic church.’ The Orthodox churches (Russian, Syrian and Greek — a total of 15 self-governing patriarchies) make these bold claims and challenge all Christians to consider them.
To adherents, Orthodoxy is seen as the fixed point in the religious universe. Its liturgy, icons and rituals trace back countless centuries.
The only new thing here may be the flux of individual believers who have transitioned from their previous commitments to Protestant or Catholic churches.
WHAT'S GOING ON?
Evangelical journalist Frank Schaeffer, son of writer Francis Schaeffer, is one notable example. He moved from a Protestant church to the Greek Orthodox Church.
The Rev. Peter Gillquist, head of missions and evangelism for the Antiochian Orthodox Church, has been overwhelmed with such interest, especially from Protestants. He told the Washington Post as far back as 1992, “There are so many inquiries, I don’t have time to scratch up new contacts. My one question is: Can a non-ethnic (English-speaking person) make it in Orthodoxy? I say yes. If 2,000 ‘Campus Crusade’ and ‘Billy Graham’ types can make it (here), anyone can.”
BEGIN WITH THE BASICS
The basic claims of the Orthodox may seem both radical and exclusive. We’ll let the Rev. Andrew Stephen Damick, an online spokesman for Orthodoxy on YouTube, elaborate.
“A lot of people don’t know about the Orthodox Church. They don’t know that it’s the second-largest Christian communion in the world. They don’t know that it extends through history with the same faith and way of Christian living through 2,000 years. They don’t know that it’s really different from the kinds of Christianity that they may already know,” he said.
So, we’ll now turn to a local former Protestant missionary and to an Orthodox priest here in Galveston for their own insights on why some moderns are transitioning to this ancient tradition.
ADD A PERSONAL JOURNEY
Tim Rask, whose home church was in Friendswood, was an international, evangelical missionary committed to bringing the gospel to an unreached country in Asia. He explained his own feeling about moving to Orthodoxy.
“Many people have grown tired of the consumerist approach to church that is common in evangelicalism in the United States now,” he said. “And, there’s a desire to experience spiritual realities directly. Most American evangelicalism tends toward ‘functional materialism.’ People are realizing that the Bible describes a world in which material realities and spiritual realities are part of a unified whole. The mystical worldview of the ancient church is in line with these realities.”
Orthodoxy shares with Catholicism the concept of objects as holy. Material items can contain and convey something of the essence of God. Evangelicals instead see only people as holy. Things are essentially mundane. The Greek word for saints in the New Testament means “holy ones” and is used by all believers according to the conservative Protestant interpretation, but isn’t taken to refer to objects.
So, it can be a bit of a shock for the uninitiated on the first experience of an Orthodox church space which is replete with dramatic images, gilding and visual cues intended to teach. Contrasted with the often plain-beige walls of an evangelical church plant or mega-church, Orthodox sanctuaries are very busy places.
A LOCAL INSIGHT
The Rev. Thomas Colyandro, who serves as the priest of Galveston’s Saints Constantine and Helen Serbian Orthodox Church, can help explain these differences, especially on icons, which the Catholic church has, throughout history has in turns, either embraced or shunned.
“We strive to maintain a balance of familial and communal care with time for personal devotion,” he said. “This starts with our Sunday services. These focus our parishioners on the sacramental life: God’s gifts given to draw people closer to him. And, on our icons: artistic renderings of Jesus, Mary and the saints. They remind us of God’s presence and our own ability to respond to him and each other with love.”
Both men suggested that the attraction of Orthodoxy might, in part, be that of a firm and unchanging tradition. The divisive controversies of modern western Christendom don’t happen here. The Orthodox churches may be divided by different languages and customs, but not on their basic beliefs. There’s no reimagining of creeds or theologies — something you now see in many Protestant denominations, nor any politics to speak of.
THE LAST WORD
Our Faith readers will realize that we’re never out to endorse a faith but instead, to simply explain it. That said, we’ll give the last word this week to Colyandro.
“Eastern Christian spirituality is mystical, but it is not abstract,” he said. “It is grounded, but it is not controlling. It is connected with the long history of a community but is deeply, deeply personal. I have loved and still love the silence and stillness of Orthodox calming prayer. In the end, when you enter into the Orthodox Church, you learn how to connect with God and others in a very different way. Truly, you are transfigured.”
Focus: The next congregational blood drive will be from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Sunday at Bay Area Unitarian Church, 17503 El Camino Real in Houston.
To register or for details, visit giveblood.org.
More?
The long-running Friendswood Community Prayer Breakfast will meet at 7:30 a.m. Saturday at Friendswood United Methodist Church, 110 N. Friendswood Drive. Jessica Peck will speak on the program, “Hope for Healthy Families.”
There’s a $10 requested donation to cover breakfast costs.
For details, call or text the Steve Martin Sr. at 832-607-1734.
