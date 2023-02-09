Every once in a while, a book comes along that stops you in your tracks. A story that challenges all previous assumptions. Over the holidays, I read such a book, “Once You See: Seven Temptations of the Western Church,” a book written by Jeff Christopherson. It is a novel, Jeff’s second work of fiction. The unlikely intersection of his characters spins a story that peels back the veneer of western Christianity and exposes a crisis of faith for America’s future.

Jeff is Canadian. I first met Jeff in 2003. He was the keynote speaker at a missions conference in Atlanta. He had started a church in Toronto two years before called the Sanctuary. It was already averaging over 300 and had started four other Sanctuary churches. He recognized my name tag and remembered my early church planting book, “Upon This Rock.” He said 15 years earlier, he was a discouraged young church planter on the verge of giving up until he read my book. He said it changed the trajectory of his life. Today he is the Executive Director of the Canadian National Baptist Convention, as well as the Executive Director of Church Planting Canada.

Bill Tinsley reflects on current events and life experience from a faith perspective. His books are available at www.tinsleycenter.com. Email bill@tinsleycenter.com.

