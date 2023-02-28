My wife and I slipped into our seats at the theater last Thursday to view the opening of "The Jesus Revolution," the movie just released portraying the Jesus Movement of the 1970s. It brought back memories.

We were not California hippies in 1970, although I did wear bell-bottom pants and a white belt, and played a guitar. I was already a 24-year-old pastor. I remember celebrating what God was doing on the West Coast among those of my generation that had “turned on, tuned in and dropped out.” It was thrilling to see thousands coming to faith in Christ.

Bill Tinsley reflects son current events and life experience from a faith perspective. His books are available at www.tinsleycenter.com. Email bill@tinsleycenter.com.

