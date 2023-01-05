We hope you pick up this column to find something different, inspiring or challenging each Friday. Today we have something that may satisfy all three. Consider: If you’d been happily married for 45 years, had some 18 grandchildren and also were deeply in love with our island, would you take on an unusual, new job? One, in this case, that involves keeping longtime Lutherans and Presbyterians happy — in the same church?
New, but not unique
In past columns, we’ve noted at least two local pastors who led services at two different denominational churches each Sunday. Time-sharing their ministry between disparate congregations, they could switch gears as they drove between distinct congregations. Not so with the Rev. Chon Pugh who presides at Texas City’s Mem1 Church, a merger of Memorial Lutheran and First Presbyterian.
“My first trip to Galveston was when I was 18 years old,” Pugh told Our Faith. “I fell in love with it. I knew one day I wanted to live there.”
We’ll cast no shade on America’s western states if we note that while she was pastoring in Mesa, Arizona, she kept checking ministry openings here.
“I needed to act fast once I saw the listing,” she said. “So, four weeks I was interviewing at Mem1, I was looking for something new and out of the box. This opportunity presented the marriage of an Evangelical Lutheran Church in America (ELCA) congregation with a Presbyterian Church USA (PCUSA) congregation. Since I was baptized Presbyterian and ordained Lutheran this seemed to be the ideal call for me. God worked in amazing ways. That in itself was a miracle.”
Getting along
Our area has long been known for its ecumenicism. But even so, the bi-denominational church was something new and unexpected. Getting along with other faith flavors was easy as long as you met separately on Sundays, but Mem1 and a few other churches has to combine liturgies, hymns, special clothing and more while keeping the congregants both content and productive.
“Knowing the two churches were already out of the box thinkers, I was welcomed and encouraged to bring new ideas in worship and ministry while honoring the two faith traditions,” Pugh said.
For most of America’s history, this type of merger wouldn’t have been an option, but now the ELCA and PCUSA larger churches have become full communion partners, sharing their common Christian confessions of faith and agreeing on a mutual recognition of baptism and sharing the Lord’s Supper.
So, when Pugh arrived for her new posting in Texas City, she was installed by leaders from both denominations.
“I have been welcomed by everyone,” she said. “Being the first, called pastor to both churches, we have made huge strides towards one entity while preserving each church’s beliefs. The two church’s names have been combined from Memorial Lutheran and First Presbyterian to simply Mem1.”
For those interested, a visit here, even an online one, might display how the two faith traditions can complement each other.
As for Pugh, her wish to live and work near the island has worked out well.
Local extras
“The water and the sea life are my absolute favorite things about this area,” Pugh said. “Just sitting beside the water brings me peace and inspiration. Whether it is eating Chick-fil-A on the Texas City Dike for lunch or spending afternoons on the beach, rarely does a week go by without spending time with my beach bird friends. My favorite restaurant is Miller’s on the Seawall. Most Fridays, you will find my husband and me there. But I still want to take a boat ride down the ship channel and into the bay.”
We’ll give the last word this week to Pastor Pugh as she shared her vision for Mem1.
The last word
“Besides 80th anniversary meals, we are committed to eighty acts of community service this year,” she said. “The kickoff will be on Jan. 7 at the First Lutheran Church of Galveston, where our youth and other members will participate in Feed Galveston, packing food for the Galveston County food bank. Later, we have our Little Library, a container of books on our property for the community to grab a book anytime they want. We also have our Feeding 5,000 program where we grocery shop one Sunday after church as a church with all of the food going to the Mainland Food Pantry run by the Salvation army.”
Mem1 is at 2021 29th St. N in Texas City. Phone: (409) 945-4052.
Focus: It’s your turn to share. If you ever met the late Pope Benedict, please let us know by email. Also, we’re looking for local sports chaplains who’d like to talk about how they help their teams. And, we’re ready to share the good news about any congregational blood drives this year.
Next week in Our Faith: Another Texas City church celebrates a special anniversary.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.