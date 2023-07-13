You’re invited to the grand opening of a new community food pantry hosted by La Marque’s First United Methodist Church and sponsored by Texas City’s St. John’s UMC, La Marque’s Resonate Church and Texas City’s The Gathering Church.
An oasis in the ‘desert’
These congregations are launching the Great Samaritan Ministry (GSM) which aims to address area “food deserts.”
The Rev. Ingrid Clark, senior pastor at the host church, will be our guide.
“GSM will be working to feed the need in our community which we have identified as a food desert,” she told Our Faith. “That is, large numbers of people in the community are facing food insecurities. With all the increase in the cost of food, people are experiencing budget issues more than ever before. GSM will be more than just a food bank; we hope to help feed thousands of people physically and spiritually in La Marque and the surrounding community by partnering with other local churches.”
Helpers sought
Clark added that the door remains open for more congregations to join in this new work, as well as for individuals, community groups and businesses to collect, donate or volunteer to make it a successful outreach.
“We are currently looking to partner with others,” she said. “Our vision is to provide people with services that can help them improve their quality of life and achieve self-sufficiency all while sharing the love of Jesus with them. GSM will be dedicated to providing the resources and opportunities needed to help low-income and underserved individuals and families in the La Marque area move toward self-sufficiency. In just a two- and one-half-mile radius around our church, we have identified that approximately 24 percent of the households live at or below the national and state poverty levels. We want to encourage positive life changes through some structured monthly programs.”
Gospel and goods
The Rev. Jervie Windom leads four-year old Resonate Church. He said that he’s excited to see the gospel blended with the sharing of canned goods and more.
“GSM will be a resource for thousands of people in La Marque and more,” he said. “Community members and organizations can find out specific ways they can help and join this growing movement of radical kindness to our underserved community. Volunteers, partnerships, prayer, food and funding will all be necessary to make GSM another beacon of hope in our community. GSM also plans to offer monthly enrichment and life skills classes.”
The last word
We’ll yield the last word this week to volunteer Ritchie Holt, who helps out at the host church.
“For several years I have helped at First UMC and I have really enjoyed this experience,” he said. “I feel like we have a small community that serves well together and joins in fellowship. We serve about 75 families now every other week, but I feel there is a real need for GSM. I hope God blesses this new organization. I know it will be a blessing to the volunteers as well.”
