If you attend one of our 175-year-old island churches, it may not be obvious that off-island, churches tend to go through a lifecycle. Typically, each is born (or planted), grows, matures and then tends to slowly fade away. Over time, it becomes easier to observe this pattern.
Now, while major denominational splits have sundered a number of mainline congregations, the longevity problems locally are almost always traceable to a lack of young families in the pews.
Must shrinking churches die? There’s a seldom-used alternative: a merger. It’s uncommon because it requires finesse, compromise and sacrifice.
This week we’ll look at one successful case study with another such analysis appearing as space permits.
It’s not just us, of course. Christianity Today Magazine reported of the rising trend of such joinings back in 2016, describing them as “an option once seen as a failed strategy is now giving many congregations a new lease on life.”
UNDER CONSTRUCTION
So, the conflation of Galveston Church in Galveston and First Baptist of Hitchcock into the new Galveston County Church, 6601 FM 2004 in Hitchcock, is worth a revisit and update from our original story (see Our Faith, Jan. 29, 2021) if for no other reason than that it has really worked.
Our guide is its senior pastor, the Rev. Taylor Wehrle.
“It made for a mess to clean up when I first arrived here,” he said. “But in 2022 we’ve cleaned up some of that spiritual ‘construction-zone’ mess and have been moving forward quite well.”
That’s now. Back then it was a different story for both congregations.
THE FUTURE IN DOUBT
“Prior to the merger, the First Baptist Church in Hitchcock was so low in attendance that they could barely pay to keep insurance on the building and the lights on,” Wehrle explained. “Likewise, on the island, Galveston Church, which was meeting in a storefront on 61st Street, was eroding their cash flow with very high rent. It was unsustainable. Both churches needed a way to be more stable financially. This merger seemed like a God-sent-answer to these issues.”
It took more than a spoonful of faith to look at those books and their red ink and still decide to commit his ministry and family to what might well have been a lost cause.
“My heart broke for the way this little congregation were like sheep without a shepherd, and in such disarray,” he said. “My wife and three kiddos left our established church, Park Hills Baptist Church in Austin, to help this newly combined church.”
His flock might credit Wehrle with the church’s success, but he points instead to the retired Rev. Terry Lowe as the man who brought disparate traditions, habits and tastes into a working confluence. Lowe, in turn explains their success without taking any bows.
REFOCUSING CONGREGATIONS
“I think the merger continues to flourish for several reasons,” Lowe said. “Both churches were ‘kingdom-minded.’ That is, they were more concerned about God’s Kingdom and making an impact in the area than their own kingdoms. You see, if a church is only focused on itself, it will stagnate, but to grow, a church must see the need for believers to work together for the cause of Christ.”
And as counselors have long advised, first folks have to be willing to change — a tall order in many traditions.
“Third, they developed relationships,” Lowe added. “Not only did they accept change, they also accepted each other. They worked together on committees and on outreach.”
CHILDREN CAN BE KEY
Ashley Manning and her family may represent the reason we know the merger worked. Churches endure when young families are present; when you hear children and see teens in church weekly.
“My kids love the older generation, as most of them were dying for children to be in the congregation and they love on the kids so well,” she shared. “The church merger has been a huge success and God has had his hand on this from the very beginning. This church has become like a family. The combination of generations has added so much. We were from the Galveston Church plant and almost all of our members were young adults with a large portion with kids. When we merged those members were mainly older and retired. I honestly feel like this has just become like a close family. There has of course been some compromising on both sides, but that’s what a family does.”
It would be hard to top the observations from fellow member Martha Philen.
“The merger of our churches has been like a breath of fresh air after being in a hot attic; relief,” she said. “These past two years have been wonderful. Both churches had the same desire, sharing the love of God and eternal salvation for others. Each church had assets to make the merger successful.”
THE LAST WORD
Success in combining churches will always remain a challenge, but James Hannah can tell you when that goal has been faithfully accomplished.
“My family and I just recently moved from Kentucky and started visiting GCC in July 2022,” he told Our Faith. “It has been wonderful seeing how God has grown this church. I wouldn’t have guessed it was a church merger if no one had told me.”
That kind of seamless transition must be a rare, but laudable goal.
“We love our new brothers and sisters in Christ” Hannah said. “Pastor Taylor is an amazing elder and God is working greatly through him and the congregation to grow this church in maturity and unity.”
The church’s phone is 409-986-5193.
Focus: The next congregational blood drive will be from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Feb. 5 at League City United Methodist, 1601 W. League City Parkway. For details, call 281-332-1557 or visit giveblood.org.
Next week in Our Faith: Welcome the new pastor of a well-known Santa Fe church.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.