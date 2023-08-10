Heading up to any school these days can be viewed as a challenge suitable for only the bold and committed. Financial pressures, paperwork, staffing shortages and many more urgent items can easily fill the calendar of any principal that you might know.
Beyond that, leaders of private, faith-based schools add on the need to fund-raise (since there are no taxes coming into their coffers), and the friction that conflicting faith issues of controversy can sometimes create between staffers or students and parents.
But there’s also the blessing of seeing the next generation coming to understand more about the meaning and purpose of a life well-lived.
From Tennessee to Trinity
We turn then, to Mark Fallo, the new head of Galveston’s Trinity Episcopal School, 720 Tremont St. He shepherds its students ranging from pre-K2 to eighth grade. The school is historically respected for its academics and especially for its uniquely deep music programs.
Fallo is a recent arrival from Tennessee, where he also was a school leader.
“I’ve always enjoyed working with kids, helping them to discover and develop their talents,” he told Our Faith. “As a teacher, I was able to do this for my own students and now as a school leader, I have the opportunity to do this for all students as well as for teachers and all in the school community.”
Believers often see all jobs as callings from God rather than just answers to specific want ads. Fallo agrees with this take and has a further vision for the future of TES.
“I especially love working in Episcopal schools because we see God in all people and strive to develop each child’s academic, emotional and spiritual lives,” he said. “Trinity has a rich tradition of serving the families of Galveston. We begin the new school year with an increased enrollment and a profound commitment to develop students who are willing to make a difference in the lives of their fellow community members, now and in the future.”
Island interfaith
On an island known for its interfaith emphasis, going back as far as the good Rabbi Henry Cohen who drew all congregations into post-1900 Hurricane support, Fallo’s take on community looks like a good fit.
“Trinity Episcopal School is a community that worships together and supports each other in good times and in times of challenge,” he said. “Our faculty, staff and parents strive to model these ideals for our students as we work in partnership to support our students. The same mutual support would be true for all of us who live on the island. I know Trinity Church and School have long served as a leader in the spiritual life of the island by working with faith leaders from all institutions to meet the needs of those who live in Galveston.”
The last word
And the last word this week also goes to Principal Fallo.
“As an Episcopal school, Trinity includes kids of all faiths and embodies Jesus’ two most important directives: ‘Love God with our whole heart and love our neighbor as ourselves.’”
Focus: Today’s column marks my 2,000th byline over the past 20 years in The Daily News. My thanks to you, the good reader, and of course, to the editors here for retaining a robust religion section when other media have not.
Please continue to support this special space by sharing your story ideas, suggesting heartfelt profiles and sending in your most special, non-repeating events (routine events are placed in our free listings and not in Our Faith’s Focus).
Next week in Our Faith: Tracing the history of Life Church.
