Easter celebrations have been held for almost two millennia. In addition to the central claims of Christianity, they also often reflect the cultural challenges of the world that Christians seek to reach.
So, in our annual Easter Sunday preview, you’ll note words like struggle, doubt, loneliness and evil. But because of the promise of Easter, local pastors will then offer hope, connection, understanding and truth.
Never alone
The Rev. Jimmy Abbott, rector of Galveston’s Trinity Episcopal Church, opens our insiders’ Easter preview tour.
“We will be celebrating the joy that, in God, we are never alone,” he told Our Faith. “Studies are showing that feelings of loneliness are on the rise in our society. On that first Easter morning, this is precisely what Mary Magdalene felt as she stood at the tomb of her friend, Jesus, and wept because she felt completely abandoned and alone.”
But Abbott will then say that with Easter, that’s never the end of the matter: Sunday’s coming.
“Then the risen Jesus calls her by name,” Abbott said. “In an instant, Mary knows that she is not alone and that Jesus is with her. On Easter, we celebrate that not even death can isolate us from God and each other. This means that if you are feeling lonesome or friendless, the church is the place where you can connect with God and other people.”
Drama as witness
Up in mid-county, the Rev. Catherine Rudolph, executive pastor of the Abundant Life Christian Center, shared these insights.
“Here, we like to illustrate the life and ministry of Jesus,” she said. “Since we live in a world that is full of color and action, we find it important to create service experiences that are memorable through theater. So, this Easter, we are showing three performances of live Easter production that clearly depicts the life of Jesus,” Catherine continues. “One of the most beautiful parts of this is seeing the responses of those who attend. Their eyes are opened to see the Bible through a different lens. Many people come back during Easter time because of the impression this makes on their hearts. Our prayer is that this production, in addition to other special events themed around Easter, will bring families closer together and closer to Christ.”
Doubting is normal
Up in Friendswood, the Rev. Jeff Maness of The Harbor will offer an unusual take by inviting and accommodating doubt in his sermon series that begins this Sunday.
“Everyone deals with doubt,” he will share. “Even the most faithful followers of Jesus experience doubt at some point in their life. How can Jesus be the only way to Heaven? Why is there so much evil, pain and suffering in the world? Can you really prove God exists? Those are legitimate questions that have haunted humans for centuries. So, the question should not be if you’ll doubt, but what will you do with it when you do? Starting Easter Sunday, we’re going to address some of those fundamental questions that cause us to doubt, look at some doubters in the Bible and discover that doubt doesn’t disqualify you. I want people to walk away with honest answers to very difficult questions. For the believer, that means some tools for defining and defending their faith. For the unbeliever, it is an acknowledgment of the difficult parts of faith without abandoning the truth of what we believe and why.”
Struggling is too
Not far away, the Rev. David Lorenz, senior pastor of Friendswood’s First Baptist Church, will also share about some challenges and resolutions.
“As we gather on Easter, our attention will be drawn to some of the struggles of this world,” he will preach. “It seems that uncertainty and despair are everywhere. The same was true on that first Sunday after Jesus’ death. However, in Matthew 24, the women who went to the tomb were told to remember what Jesus had said. They were reminded that Jesus said He would rise from the dead. On this Easter, we will remember Jesus is alive, and we serve a living God who brings hope when we need it most.”
The last word
We’ll yield the last word this week to the Rev. Ted Duck of Dickinson’s Pine Drive Baptist Church.
“All of us from time-to-time experience our own sorrow and agony,” he said. “Jesus experienced his suffering in the Garden of Gethsemane the evening before he was tried, beaten and crucified on the cross. On the cross, Jesus was immersed into the filth of our sin and the entire sin of the world. But because of his pure love for each of us, he suffered and died and was nailed to the cross as a sign of the victory he had won in Gethsemane. That all means that whatever ‘Gethsemane,’ in the form of a crushing challenge you may face in marriage, health, job, temptation, grief or loneliness, you can look to the cross and remember: Jesus died, but rose that we might have life and have it abundantly. Surrender to God and experience triumph through your sorrow and agony and receive the promise of eternal life in Heaven.”
Focus: The next Friendswood Community Prayer Breakfast will begin at 7:30 a.m. on April 15 at the Friendswood Friends Church, 502 S. Friendswood Drive.
“All are invited for the breakfast with speaker Bruce Munsterman and a time of prayer around the tables,” said Steve Martin Sr., spokesman.
For reservations or details, call or text him at 832-607-1734.
Next week in Our Faith: Locals sponsor a mission to meet needs in Africa.
