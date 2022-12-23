A few Christmases back, we noted that canceling Christmas services when they fell on a Sunday seemed to be a new trend. Many congregations moved their Sunday services to Christmas Eve.
Back to the future
The trend didn’t last according to a new survey from Lifeway Research. Aaron Earls, one of their researchers, reported, “More than 5 in 6 U.S. Protestant pastors (84 percent) say their church plans to have services on Christmas Day, according to a Lifeway Research study. Slightly fewer (71 percent) say the same about Christmas Eve. While 85 percent plan on hosting New Year’s Day services on Sunday, 21 percent will have a Saturday New Year’s Eve gathering. Few pastors (2 percent) are not planning on having services on any of those days.”
Earls also notes that the last time Christmas Day and Sunday coincided, in 2016, only 71 percent of Protestant pastors decided to meet on that morning.
•••
Now to our annual tradition where we ask local pastors to reflect on Christmas and what their upcoming services might spotlight.
Notes from Dickinson
The Rev. Ted A. Duck of Dickinson’s Pine Drive Baptist Church will offer this perspective to his flock.
“My Christmas Day message to the people of Pine Drive will be not only to celebrate the birth of Jesus, but also to encourage the people to not lock Jesus in the manger with the perception of Jesus as just this ‘sweet little Christ child,’ or only the ‘Prince of Peace,’” he told Our Faith. “At Christmas we do not celebrate the birth of a passive Savior—somebody who just came to earth to make us feel better, but a God and Savior who came to declare war on evil. In fact, Jesus was the most radical person who ever walked the face of this earth, and his intent was to radically alter this world by dethroning whatever is on the throne of our lives that He alone has authority over.”
Duck is a retired, decorated Army colonel with considerable experience in combat conditions.
“At Christmas, behind all the singing, lights, and displays, the reality remains that Jesus is Lord, King, and Savior,” he added. “Overshadowing this Jesus, lying in a manger in Bethlehem, was the invisible shadow of the cross just six miles up the road in Jerusalem, where he would prove his love for the world thirty-three years later. Until then, He was ‘at war’ with the powers of evil, which would war for the souls of those Jesus himself created.”
Pine Drive is one of many congregations meeting on both Christmas Eve at 6 p.m. and Christmas Day at 10:45 a.m.
Thoughts from Hitchcock
Mark Marmon of Hitchcock’s All Saints Episcopal Church will share this encouraging message.
“As we see more and more Christmas traditions being debated between opposing factions, it’s refreshing to understand that Christmas was never a part of a mis-informed cancel culture,” he will say. “Some people even now are attempting to influence their own opinions on others by utilizing social platforms at their whims. When you get down to the facts, you can see that, ‘Peace on earth and goodwill towards everyone’ will always be a universal desire. Celebrate Christmas, Hanukkah, Kwanza or whatever your faith implores to the fullest.”
The last word
We’ll give the last word to the Rev. Chon Pugh of Texas City’s Memorial Lutheran Presbyterian which will hold services on both Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.
“All are invited to celebrate the birth of Christ in word, song and candlelight,” Pugh said. “Worship with us and celebrate this special time of year with friends and family. All are welcome.
Focus: Today is the fifth day of Hanukkah and it’s making news. The White House unveiled its first, permanent candelabra created by staff carpenters from recycled White House wood and following an inspiration left by Thomas Jefferson.
On the lighter side, the completely unrelated, world’s largest Lego menorah was announced in Tel Aviv, Israel. It was constructed by countless local children and their families in just three days.
You’re welcome to make your own copy. It requires some 136,000 plastic bricks and stands over 14 feet tall.
The national menorah tops that with a height of 30 feet. It’s so tall that it requires a cherry picker lift to raise the committee which lights it.
Next week in Our Faith: A brief look at the religious history of vows and resolutions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.