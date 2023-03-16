They call it March Madness. For the next three weeks, the best college basketball teams in the nation will compete against one another. Every game is elimination, win or go home. There are markers along the way: Sweet Sixteen, Elite Eight, the Final Four and, eventually the championship game which will be played April 3 at NRG Stadium in Houston. 68 teams will compete in March Madness. Any one of them can win.

Basketball has become one of the most popular sports world-wide with 2.2 billion fans. It is fast-paced, confined to a relatively small space. The basketball court is 94 by 50 feet. The net is always 10 feet from the floor. But it is the clock that makes it exciting. The clock is ever lurking. The seconds are always ticking. Each team has 5 seconds to inbound the ball; 10 seconds to advance it past mid-court, and 30 seconds possession to take a shot. NCAA men’s games are divided into two 20-minute halves. Scoring is often rapid-fire requiring agility, stamina, strength and speed.

Bill Tinsley reflects on current events and life experience from a faith perspective. His books are available at www.tinsleycenter.com. Email bill@tinsleycenter.com.

