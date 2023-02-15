No one knows what you know. And everyone else you meet knows things you don’t. Even though my wife and I have been married more than 50 years, we each know things the other doesn’t.

At birth we know nothing, but we immediately begin to build our knowledge from family and friends. Most of us tend to remain close to those who first taught us for a lifetime. But as we grow, our knowledge differs. We follow different paths, study different subjects, pursue different careers, live in different places, and meet different people. Our individual knowledge becomes unique, like our fingerprints.

Bill Tinsley reflects on current events and life experience from a faith perspective. His books are available at www.tinsleycenter.com. Email bill@tinsleycenter.com.

