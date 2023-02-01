A year ago, we said goodbye to Buddy, our tri-color Pembroke Corgi. I am writing this week in his memory and in honor of all the dogs that have loved each of us in our childhood, youth and old age. Buddy was a young dog when he found us, full of energy and full of confidence.

Unfortunately, the lifespan of dogs is far shorter than our own. After 14 years, our vet told us he was in his mid-nineties, in dog years. He suffered from Degenerative Myelopathy, a genetic disease similar to ALS in humans and common to Pembroke Corgis. We tried to keep him comfortable and continued to love him as he loved us until we laid Buddy down one year ago, gently and tenderly, with tears.

Bill Tinsley reflects on current events and life experience from a faith perspective. Order Buddy the Floppy Ear Corgi free eBook on Amazon Feb. 1-4. Email bill@tinsleycenter.com.

0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Log In Purchase a Subscription