There’s a nationally-noted pattern of believers moving from small congregations to much larger, “full service” or multi-site ones. As Christianity Today Magazine recently reported, “In 2001 Lyle Schaller estimated there were about 200 multisite churches nationwide. Now, according to a Duke University study, there are over 8,000, prompting Greg Ligon of Leadership Network to declare, ‘Multisite is the new normal.’”
Franchising faith
It’s parallel to the business model long followed by department stores and fast-food outlets. Getting bigger means being able to offer more interest to ever-more customers. Spreading out geographically suggests better local service far from the founding hub church.
So, when Life Church opened its League City “branch” at 1101 S. Egret Bay Blvd., it moved onto the campus previously occupied by a mainline denominational church — a sign of the continuing success of the multi-site movement which is already well-represented in our county (Clear Creek Community Church, New Hope Church.)
Almost 50 years at Life
The Rev. Mike Carlen is a campus pastor at Life. He’s been part of the church for almost half a century. He said that the fellowship feels that community involvement is key.
“Once a month our Serve Team will go out and help clean up apartment projects, clean up parks, help elderly at their homes and work on Sarah’s House for Sheltered Women in Pasadena,” he told Our Faith. “We also have a group of men who are involved with a program, ‘Sleep in Heavenly Peace,’ which is building beds for children.”
For a view to Sundays at Life, we turn to Doug Moore, a long-time member here.
“The feeling is the almost tangible as the Spirit of God fills the room when people join together in worship,” he said. “I leave filled and refreshed. I want to feel different when I leave versus when I arrived. The opposite is true too. I can tell when I’ve missed, especially consecutive weeks. If I’m traveling or on vacation and miss church, I begin having a ‘running on empty’ feeling. I personally have to go to church. There is something about uninhibited worship with a group of people that are focused on God that uplifts my spirit.”
A new member’s view
By contrast, Kelly Pagano and her family are newer members, but just as much fans of Life.
“I would tell a friend that has never been to Life about a relationship with Jesus Christ,” she said. “Our church is welcoming and the preaching is straight from the Bible. They explain how to grow and live for Jesus. Why did we come back after our first visit? Not only was it so welcoming, but it had Life Students for my teenager to attend. He loves it and our daughter does too, so we look forward to every Sunday. And, now we are all serving at the church.”
The future looks promising
The movement might have paused during the pandemic, but it is again on the growth curve, perhaps exponentially. Cindy Melton, executive assistant for the Life Church, sketched out their planned future.
“Over the past several years, God has been leading Life to become ‘One Church in Multiple Locations,’ and in 2020 he opened a big door and allowed us to become debt-free,” she said. “In March of 2021, Life Church opened a second Campus in Friendswood. In August of 2022, this third campus was opened in League City. We are currently renovating our new Houston Campus located near Beltway 8 and Preston and will hopefully be moving in January 2024.”
The last word
We’ll give the last word this week to the Rev. Jim Kilgore, lead pastor for Life.
“Our vision is to foster a united, healthy and thriving community across our three campuses as we learn to live the abundant life God has promised us in John 10:10,” he said. “Our mission is to not only support and enrich the lives of our congregants but also extend a helping hand to the hurting and broken in the neighborhoods around the campuses that God has placed us in. We are also committed to nurturing the next generation, equipping them with the values and tools needed to contribute positively to His kingdom and society. We aspire to make a lasting impact, reflecting His love in all we do, so that in turn they can show their generation how to live the best life God has for them.”
Focus: You’re encouraged to donate life-giving blood at either of two congregational sites this Sunday. Friendswood’s Calvary Houston drive will run from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at 3700 FM 528 W.
Galveston’s Moody Methodist will hold theirs from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 2803 53rd St.
For details or to register, visit giveblood.com or call 713-790-1200.
Next week in Our Faith: Meet the new deacon-in-charge at Galveston’s St Augustine of Hippo Episcopal Church.
