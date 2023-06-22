Some moral decisions are easy. “You shall not murder,” from the Ten Commandments, comes to mind. Or something as simple as decrying the littering of West Beach here on the island.
But which wars are moral and which are actually atrocities where both sides act as if depraved?
Most Americans would place the Revolutionary War and World War II in the justified category. Those aware of the civil war in Sudan would almost surely condemn both sides as grossly immoral.
But how does one make a decision on the Korean or Vietnam War, or the turmoil in Lebanon or countless other current conflicts?
Attempts to decide such ancient and ongoing challenges are known as Just War Theory.
An off-the-cuff ruling from a saint
For the first formal method for such understanding, we go back to 418 A.D. There, a messenger from Roman military leader Boniface waits impatiently as the man who will later be named St. Augustine pens a quick missive on when and whether Christians can and must kill when sent to war.
“Augustine exhorted Boniface to fulfill his calling and fight against temporal enemies who seek to destroy the peace,” wrote Eric Patterson and J. Daryl Charles in “Christian Approaches to Just War.” “To act out of love for neighbor as well as a love for justice which would cause him to have a firm but restrained hand (on the battlefield).”
For details, we turn to Professor Dominic A. Aquila, a professor of history at Houston’s University of St. Thomas, who can explain how the Catholic Church first proposed a way to understand when war makes moral sense and when it cannot.
“According to Augustine, a just war must be waged for a righteous cause, have a legitimate authority declaring it and be fought with the intention of reestablishing peace and justice,” Aquila told Our Faith. “He also emphasized the importance of proportionality and avoiding unnecessary harm to civilians and non-combatants during the war.”
Adding in Aquinas
His work was added on later by Thomas Aquinas, who brought in the concept of self-defense as an important reason to heed a call to arms.
Centuries later, in the 1600s, the last major piece of traditional Catholic teaching came from Hugo Grotius, a Dutch philosopher.
“He focused on the idea of natural law, arguing that certain principles and rights are inherent to all human beings and should guide the conduct of warfare,” Aquila said. “Grotius emphasized the importance of proportionality and limiting the use of force to what is necessary for achieving a just outcome.”
While it’s true you may not need to make such weighty decisions unless you’re actively serving in the military, be assured that they aren’t easy to make. Experts disagree even given the guidance that has accumulated over time.
Answers aren’t often easy
“Determining whether a war is just is complicated, even for those who work on this question professionally,” Aquila said. “The complexity involved is greater by the filtering of information in the legacy media, and the explosion of information on unfiltered social media.”
Or, as Winston Churchill put it, “In wartime, truth is so precious that she must always be attended by a bodyguard of lies.”
Aquila noted that the Catholic Church’s stance is guided by the principles of Just War Theory and its moral teachings with its position on a particular war being typically expressed through statements and documents issued by the Pope or by bishops and conferences of bishops.
We’ll revisit this timely topic from a Protestant perspective in a future column.
Next week in Our Faith: A local respected rabbi retires.
