Beyond confessions of faith, hymns and sermons, we seem to pay little attention to the Second Coming. We pursue our educations, work at our careers, raise our families, worry about retirement and prepare for the inevitable: Death and taxes. In the meantime, the lives of believers and non-believers often show little marked difference other than church attendance.

But what if he comes today? What if he comes tomorrow? What if he came yesterday? No, I am not suggesting you missed the “rapture.” But, he did, in fact, come yesterday and he will, in fact, come today. Jesus comes to us every day if we are looking for him. He comes in small, imperceptible, and unexpected ways. He comes in the interruptions that beg for our attention and threaten to derail our pre-planned agendas.

Bill Tinsley reflects on life experience and current events from a faith perspective. For more information visit www.tinsleycenter.com. Email bill@tinsleycenter.com.

0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Internet forum rules ...
Real names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it clean. Don't use obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don’t knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be brief. Keep posts to 150 words or less.
Edit yourself. No more than two posts per thread and stay on topic. Do not link to sites outside galvnews.com.
Be aware. All posts are property of The Daily News and may be republished in print.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of rule violations.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Log In Purchase a Subscription