I am a digital immigrant. I was born into a world of rotary dial telephones and slide rules, cash registers that resembled slot machines, schools without air conditioning, encyclopedias that occupied an entire shelf in the bookcase and paper maps that unfolded to fill the front seat of the car.

I started my immigration to the digital world about 40 years ago when I walked into Toys "R" Us with sweaty palms and bought my first computer, a Commodore 64. It had 64k of memory and a floppy disk, used machine language and gave you time to get a cup of coffee while loading a program. You can still find Commodore 64s in a few attics, basements and museums.

Bill Tinsley reflects on current events and life experience from a faith perspective. His books are available at www.tinsleycenter.com. Email bill@tinsleycenter.com

