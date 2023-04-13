It won’t take long for you to peruse the pages of this paper and find faiths fighting with each other. Around the globe and even in parts of the United States conflict often arises. Construction projects are blocked, schools shut their doors to congregations and so on.
Beyond coexistence
Although the differing creeds, rituals and customs of various faiths mean that there can never be a synthesis — a melding that somehow brings all religions into an agreement on the truth — aggressive expressions of these divisions can still be hard on societies.
As Agnivesh, an Indian social activist, noted, “Peace among religions is a precondition for world peace.”
So, even if all faiths can never align, they can co-exist. Here on our island, they are best known for going beyond that to actual collaboration for our community.
You are invited
Case in point: You are invited to a special dinner breaking the Islamic Ramadan fast by the interfaith group, “In the Name of God (ITNG).” With the invitation was signed not only by a well-known Islamic proponent but also by one of his many friends, a noted Jewish lay leader.
We’ll let them explain.
“Currently we are past the middle of Ramadan, the month which is considered the spiritual and physical boot camp for Muslims,” said Dr. Ahmed Ahmed, who has been a spokesman for his faith here for a generation. “Muslims all over the world are abstaining from food and drink from sunrise to sunset every day for 30 days. This is the month Muslims believe that the Quran was revealed to Mohammed, the Prophet of the Islamic faith.”
What is Eid al-Fitr?
After the sun goes down each day, families or groups can share freely in special foods as part of the observance. On the very last day, this is called Eid al-Fitr, or Day of Sweets, and that’s the dinner you’re being offered.
But, it’s not all about food and rules.
“During this month Muslims don’t only live in a prevention mood, but also an offering one,” Ahmed said. “During Ramadan, Muslims provide to their fellow human beings whatever they can afford to give. Particularly in the form of food at sunset when they break the daily fast.”
This open-to-the-public celebration isn’t new, but the pandemic put off its practice for several years.
Jayson Levy, whose family has been key members of Galveston’s B’nai Israel for generations, is also extending this invitation and explaining the umbrella group of faiths.
“Since its inception over twenty years ago, ITNG has been a coalition driven by members of Galveston’s Abrahamic religions, Judaism, Christianity and Islam,” he said. “Founded by members of the Galveston Islamic Center, St. Augustine of Hippo Episcopal Church and Congregation B’nai Israel, ITNG thinks globally and acts locally, modeling a desire to know one another and work together for the common good.”
Most of the events which the group sponsors are open both to people of all faiths and to those of no faith.
Disciplined fasting has largely faded from most Western religions, but it represents the fourth of the Five Pillars of Islam. These are agreed on, and practiced by all Muslims, worldwide.
The next generation
We turn now to a pair of younger spokespeople. Esmat Khalaf is the daughter-in-law of Ahmed.
“Some scientific studies share that fasting does amazing things to our bodies,” she said. “Scholars say that when we fast, we then know how the poor suffer, softening our hearts. Others talk about self-discipline and how the challenge makes us stronger when we fast emotionally, mentally and in every aspect. Personally, I fast because God asked us to fast, it’s as easy as that.”
Her husband, Hazem Ahmed, then shared the feelings that this month of self-denial can evoke.
“The beauty of fasting is that we don’t just stop eating and drinking,” he said. “We challenge ourselves to be the best version of us by simultaneously trying to stop bad behaviors and habits and to enforce good ones; to encourage and feed the good within themselves and push the evil out. It’s a spiritual cleanse that all Muslims do every year.”
The last word
We’ll give the last word to Ahmed this week.
“All are invited,” he said. “Let’s get together as a community and put the feel of peace, tranquility and fellowship back upon Galveston Island.”
Focus: Our Faith follows some 300 houses of worship in Galveston County. That’s almost as many as an official study in 1850 found in all of Texas, according to the Texas Almanac.
“As a benchmark of the impact of organized religion in Texas, the U.S. Census of 1850 reported 328 churches in the state with an aggregate capacity of 60,000 persons,” the Almanac states. “By denomination, the church numbers broke down like this: 173 were Methodist; 70, Baptist; 47, Presbyterian; 13, Roman Catholic; five, Episcopal; five, Christian; and 15 of smaller groups. Church property was valued at $206,930.”
Next week in Our Faith: Visit the Seaside Retreat Center in Jamaica Beach.
