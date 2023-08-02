Evangelist Jonathan Shuttlesworth, who is heading here for two appearances at La Marque’s Abundant Life Christian Center (ALCC), would once have been called a globe-trotting evangelist. That term is a bit dated and it also doesn’t address the scope of his ministries. These now include two decades of domestic and international crusades, multiple social media and streaming outreaches, a television show and finally, his own church. Most carry the Revival Today trademark.
Preaching prosperity
His website sums us Shuttleworth’s focus with these words: “Revival Today provides biblical teaching on faith, healing, prosperity, freedom from sin and living a victorious life.”
The Rev. Walter Hallam, who leads ALCC, knows Shuttleworth and had this to share with Our Faith.
“He has been ministering for over 20 years, but it seems that for the past five years Shuttleworth’s ministry has expanded and exploded with growth and effect impacting both young and old listeners,” Hallam noted. “His messages are often punctuated by documented physical healings and testimonies of answered prayers.”
Online in a big way
Shuttleworth’s formal Facebook page boasts almost 73,000 followers. Some of his YouTube offerings extend to over 3 hours in length.
It’s impossible to sum up such a broad undertaking with a few quotes, but his take on prosperity still stands out.
“If it’s too big for your mouth, it’s too big for your hands,” Shuttleworth wrote in his book on finances. “Meaning, if you don’t speak prosperity, you’ll never have prosperity.”
Adding brick and mortar
His new Pittsburgh-based church uses the taglines, “You’re going to make it,” and “Not your normal church.” Statements here and on Twitter suggest he’s offering shelter to those who feel like either national politics or their own mainline churches have left them behind as part of a cultural shift.
“Most of you already attend phenomenal churches with anointed pastors, but for those of you whose church turned into a liberal nightmare in 2020, I want to invite you to relocate and join us,” Shuttleworth said. “I would love to have you join us in Pittsburgh at Revival Today Church.”
The last word
We’ll give the last word his week to Rev. Hallam.
“Shuttleworth’s biblical Gospel message is so impacting that already thousands of people have testified to being set free from numerous kinds of addictions,” he said. “I have personally been in Jonathan’s meetings and can say that it is a wonderful and refreshing life-changing experience.”
Focus: The next Friendswood Community Prayer Breakfast will begin at 7:10 a.m. on Aug. 19 at Mary Queen Catholic Church, 606 Cedarwood Drive in Friendswood.
The speaker is unconnected with the new movie on human trafficking, “Sound of Freedom,” but she knows the subject more intimately than does Hollywood.
“The Rev. Saceia Armstrong established Houston-based Providence Outreach Ministries (POM) in October 2014 to bring freedom and fulfillment to men, women and children who have become trapped in a lifestyle of abuse and sexual exploitation,” explained breakfast organized Steve Martin Sr. “Having experienced firsthand the suffering and devastation of mental and physical abuse. Each month POM visits about 15 spas and three strip clubs to bring gift bags and prayer to the women and men who are working at these facilities, extending a lifeline to freedom when they are ready to take it. She also holds monthly bible studies and prayer sessions, and frequently speaks with churches and public leaders to bring awareness of the growing issue of sex trafficking and sexual exploitation.”
Next week in Our Faith: Our annual portraits of new religious school principals.
