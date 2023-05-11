You’ve heard of the Cy Young, Heisman Trophy, Emmy, Oscar, Pulitzer Prize, Nobel Prize and countless others which recognize excellence in sports, entertainment, reporting and science and medicine.
Award-winning ministry
But have you ever heard of an award that could go to a tireless helper of the homeless?
The Rev. Michael Gienger, who leads Galveston’s Central United Methodist Church, has just received the Locke Award from Wesleyan Impact Partners.
We’ll let Maggie Jackson, board chair of Wesleyan, explain.
“Michael, you have embodied these characteristics through your ministry with Galveston Central Church,” she said in a letter. “Your tenacious solidarity with the poor reminds us of Jesus Christ and of John Wesley. Your visionary leadership, including bringing partners together to address the systemic needs of homeless neighbors in the city, is inspired and inspiring.”
There probably will never be a “preach-off” contest to rival TV’s American Idol or a Sunday school teacher televised offering to run up against America’s Got Talent in the Nielsen ratings. The Locke Award is running against current cultural trends by recognizing that gifts, talents and investments can be truly life-changing, even if they are rarely celebrated by the media.
Each Locke Award recipient receives a $50,000 cash stipend and an invitation to participate in nurturing their ideas with their peers.
Why help the helpless?
Why would a young preacher choose to focus on those who cannot repay him for his efforts? To labor outside the spotlight of pubic and media awareness? We asked Gienger what brought him to the point of personal and congregational sacrifice for those in need.
“There are roughly 2,103 verses in the Scripture about the poor and the oppressed crying out to God,” he explained. “I had a moment early in my ministry when I realized that when I read the word ‘poor’ in the Bible, I didn’t have names or faces that popped into my head. If God is radically on the side of the poor and the oppressed — and I wanted to be where God is — then I needed to rethink the direction of my ministry.”
Helping the homeless is not an endeavor for the faint-hearted. It tends to represent a costly and unending calling, but Gienger suggested looking at it from this novel perspective.
“I think most church leaders can anticipate the costs of doing this sort of work: It’s messy, uncomfortable and time-consuming,” he said. “But a better question might be to ask about the cost of not engaging with these overlooked and underserved populations. From an asset-based mindset, churches are neglecting entire groups of people who have gifts and graces to offer their communities. At Central, we always begin with ‘What’s right with you’ rather than ‘What’s wrong with you.’ Everyone, regardless of demographic markers, has something to contribute. What are we missing out on by not including all people?”
The last word
We’ll give the last word this week to Jackson.
“Michael, you have rejuvenated Galveston Central Church by focusing on the gospel and the church’s core purpose — and because of your leadership, the church is standing at its full height and witness in the community,” she continued. “The community of Galveston is blessed because of your passionate and compassionate leading and living out your faith. Glory be.”
Next week in Our Faith: Putting all 150 Psalms to music — again.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Internet forum rules ...
Real names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it clean. Don't use obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don’t knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be brief. Keep posts to 150 words or less.
Edit yourself. No more than two posts per thread and stay on topic. Do not link to sites outside galvnews.com.
Be aware. All posts are property of The Daily News and may be republished in print.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of rule violations.