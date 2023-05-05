Every year we mark important dates on the calendar to remember historic events.

Next week, May 8, is one of them. For centuries it was celebrated as the date Joan of Arc led the French armies to defeat the English at Orleans in 1428. This 17-year-old girl, who could neither read nor write, responded to “voices” that called her from her obscure village at Domremy to lead troops into battle and crown the dauphin, Charles the VII, as King of France. It is one of the most astounding and best-documented events in history. Her efforts led to the end of the Hundred Years’ War and the preservation of France. Without her extraordinary victories, England would have controlled France and there might have been no ally to aid the American colonists 350 years later.

Bill Tinsley reflects on current events and life experience from a faith perspective. His books are available at www.tinsleycenter.com. Email bill@tinsleycenter.com.

