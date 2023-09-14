Observant Jews around the world will celebrate Rosh Hashanah beginning Friday at sundown. Often referred to as “the Jewish New Year,” it does ask the faithful to look both forward and back in time, but it doesn’t fall on the first day or month of the ancient Hebrew calendar.
One of the oldest religious holidays
And ancient is the right word. Rosh Hashanah celebrations may date back some 3,000 years or more. No one knows for sure, but it’s certain that it is one of the oldest, continually-observed holy days.
Rabbi Eitan Krul has just become the leader of Clear Lake’s Congregation Shaar Hashalom, taking over from retiring Rabbi Stuart Federow. This will be his first opportunity to encourage this congregation during this special period.
Dancing, speaking and a home fellowship
Rosh Hashanah not only marks the Jewish religious New Year but it also initiates the ten-day period known as the High Holy Days, or the Days of Awe. This most important season of the Hebrew liturgical calendar will culminate with Yom Kippur, the Day of Atonement, which will begin at sundown on Sept. 24. These form the central focus each year for Jewish worshipers everywhere.
Krul, an Israeli, brings a diverse background to Shaar. Fluent in both Hebrew and English, with perhaps a sprinkling of Afrikaans, he was a teacher for two decades with a focus on special education. And, he may be the only rabbi you’ll meet who is also qualified to provide dance lessons for seniors.
House churches are not unusual among Protestants. Two of our largest congregations here began in a leader’s living room with just a few families, but Krul may be the first rabbi we know to have followed this path.
“During the past six years prior to coming to Congregation Shaar Hashalom, I created a community congregation in my home,” he said. “This project demanded that I use my talents in social media to attract various audiences, and accommodate the different needs and desires of those who wanted to be a part of the community. It was a success — weekly Shabbat services, celebrating holidays, providing lessons and spiritual guidance. The group that resulted was as varied as any urban environment could be: age, interests, background and family units.”
So beginning tonight at local sundown, Orthodox, Conservative and Reform Jews will take time to reflect upon the past year before the upcoming Day of Atonement. Rosh Hashanah also calls for one to look all the way back to the divine creation of the world in awe.
But, it can be a fun time too. Special sweet foods will embody the promise of a fresh, new start. The shofar, or ram’s horn, may be heard. Folks will gather and some will make vows or promises for the next lunisolar year. The central part of the High Holy Days will take place in the synagogue, but Rosh Hashanah is generally observed at home.
And, in Israel
In Krul’s home country, the nationwide observance stands out from all other days. Only then do the faithful wear only black and white (or blue and white, Israel’s national colors). The streets are mostly silent since driving is discouraged. And walking to the synagogue is a given.
By contrast, Yom Kippur is the most solemn day of the Jewish holy days and is traditionally observed with fasting, special prayers for forgiveness and scripture readings, including the entire book of Jonah, usually in Hebrew.
The last word: A language lesson
For the polyglots and linguists among us, consider these following holiday greetings, “Shavua tov,” that is, “Have a good week” or more formally, “L’Shana Tovah tikatevu,” which means, “(May you) be inscribed for a good year (in the Book of Life).” There are variants in Yiddish as well as in modern Hebrew.
That said, Happy Rosh Hashanah and also Shavua tov from Our Faith.
