Religion writers now generally view the post-pandemic church in America as stable, holding on or regrouping. While mainline factions have split some of the nation’s oldest churches, locally things may be a bit brighter.
As folks choose our county over other options, some churches here are growing and expanding to accommodate the new arrivals.
Case in point: Holy Family Parish is composed of six churches in Galveston and Bolivar. Under the leadership of the Rev. Jude Ezuma, its pastor, a multi-year, multi-level project is in the fundraising stage with hopes of becoming home to a growing number of parishioners.
A look back
Let’s start with a challenge by Miriam Dell’Olio, the wife of Deacon Sam Dell’Olio.
“St. Mary Cathedral Basilica was built in one year because the entire city came forth to work together for the greater glory of God, the Father,” she told Our Faith. “So, to the folks of our beloved Galveston, I say, ‘Let’s all work together to show our Heavenly Father that we truly do believe in him and that we will honor and please him by our generous donations to this very important project.’”
And what would such funds help create?
“With this new facility, we will be able to minister to and include everyone in a much better way,” she said. “The lovely Ursuline Chapel is at the heart of the complex for daily Mass, prayer and many religious ceremonies. There will also be spaces for family gatherings, play areas, places for teens to gather to learn more about the Lord and even to play basketball together. It will be a terrific place in which to pray and play together.”
“Falling apart”
It’s not just an expansion. Officials here say that the old St. Patrick School building is falling apart, noting that during attempted repairs, when attempting to fix one of the windows, it fell right off the wall. And, of course, a school carries design constraints that limit its utility for offices, worship and recreation.
A portion of the four planned phases, each scheduled two years apart, can be seen in these architect’s elevations.
Deacon Sam Dell’Olio is inviting you to the initial groundbreaking at 6 p.m. on May 1 at 2601 Ave. N (Ursuline Ave.). Archdiocese head Cardinal Daniel DiNardo will preside at the event.
A lot of the weight for such a project is borne by Grace Mansfield, who chairs the “One Faith-One Family Capital Campaign” committee, which is tasked to raise some $5.5 million for just the first phase of construction, which covers the new Parish Life Center and administrative offices to support around 4,000 parishioners.
“We are interested in adding to our list of foundations, family trusts and charities that are faith-based, historically inclined or landscaping conservationists,” Mansfield added.
The 14,000-square-foot addition will be on the same grounds as welcomed the first Ursuline nuns in 1847.
B.O.I
Ben Mazzara knows the parish well and is also on the committee.
“I was born in Galveston in 1963 and attended Galveston Catholic schools from kindergarten to 12th grade,” he said. “From Galveston being the first diocese, it has grown to 15 dioceses in Texas. As we grew in Texas our Family Life Center is now growing locally in order to meet the needs of our beloved Galveston Community.”
The last word
We’ll yield the last word this week to Rev. Ezuma.
“The excitement of this project stems from the humble realization that we are continuing the rich legacy of Catholic education, faith, culture and social ministries, which has been a vital part of Galveston and its environs. We invite you to join us in this exciting phase of our journey.”
How to give: Funds may be sent to Holy Family Parish, 1010 35th St., Galveston TX 77550. (Noting “For the Capital Campaign” on donations.)
For details, call 409-762-9646.
Focus: The next congregational blood drive will take place from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on May 7 at Texas City’s St. Mary of the Miraculous Medal Catholic Church, 1604 9th Ave. N.
To register or for details, visit giveblood.org or call 888-482-5663.
More?
Nationwide, it looks like the rise of the megachurch has changed Sundays. PRRI (Public Religion Research Institute) reports, “Most Christians worship at large churches: 70 percent of worshippers attend the top 10 percent of churches.”
