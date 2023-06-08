It may be a bit of a cliché, but the truism that “there’s an app for that” sums up a good part of today’s intensely online culture.
This week we’ll look at one popular app for faithful Catholics. It infuses some celebrities into both ritual and lore as well as encouraging a methodical and disciplined approach to prayer, rosaries, meditations and more.
Hallow, available for most smartphones, offers both free and paid content (It’s around $70/year for the heaviest users.)
Big names
With it, Jonathan Roumie, the actor who plays Jesus in the TV series “The Chosen,” will read the entire Bible for you as you drive, jog or do chores. It also lets you pray alongside popular movie icon Mark Wahlberg (“The Perfect Storm,” “Three Kings” and “The Italian Job”).
“My faith has always been an incredibly important part of my life and when the opportunity to collaborate with Hallow came up I knew it was what I wanted to jump into,” Wahlberg said in a prepared statement. “My family and I love praying with the app and we’ve gotten such great stories from people whose lives have been changed through the app. Prayer can do powerful things.”
Taylor Buckley, the director of brand marketing at Hallow, will be our guide.
“I began my job here after an incredible reversion to the Catholic faith during the pandemic,” she told Our Faith. “I first learned to pray the rosary with Hallow and it helped me through a challenging time in my life.”
The app has a YouTube demonstration that sums up its capabilities, which are too extensive for this space, but here’s her overview.
Don’t toss your prayer book
“Hallow is not meant to be a replacement for other prayer tools or methods a person uses, but as a supplement and as a tool to teach them new ways of praying and unite them in community with other believers in prayer,” Buckley said. “You can use it alongside your rosary as a way to be guided deeper into prayer, alongside prayer books that feature Hallow prayers like Novenas and Litanies. However, it adds a lot to a person’s prayer life. For example, our community challenges are custom-created content with meditations and reflections from scripture, the saints and other prayers that people might not be familiar with. These can be used in community with other believers.”
Unlike physical devotional aids, apps travel well allowing users to easily listen to Bible stories for sleep or meditations for mental health, as well as including prayers and other materials for both adults and kids, Buckley noted.
“A-List”
And, in addition to Wahlberg, the app features content from some “A-List” Catholic teachers of note: Podcaster Miriam James Heidland, Father Mike Schmitz, Bible teacher Jeff Cavins, Bishop Robert Barron and more.
“Individual usage is pretty varied,” Buckley said. “We have some users who spend several hours a day using Hallow between daily prayers like the rosary, music throughout their day, instructional content and material for sleep.”
The app is currently offered in six languages and has been downloaded over 10 million times.
Although popular, it’s hardly alone in this e-space. Other commonly used apps from unrelated vendors aimed at Catholics include Laudate, which offers traditional prayers in both English and Latin; iPieta, which includes prayers, Mass readings, the written work of saints and more; and the Pope App, which tracks Pope Francis, tweet by tweet.
Focus: You noted the devastating fire that damaged parts of Dickinson’s Faith Lutheran Church on A1 in our last Weekend Edition.
Now, Susan Leining, Faith’s outreach director, has said they would appreciate some help with their next big event.
“Our Camp VBS will be on June 19 to 23 at Dickinson’s Holy Trinity Episcopal Church,” she said. “Children ages 5 to 12 are welcome to attend for free. Please email faithlutherancommunity@gmail.com for a registration form or to offer some board games, crafts or meals for our volunteers during the week of VBS.”
In the interim, Faith will hold joint services mixing both Lutheran and Episcopal elements at 9:30 a.m. Sundays at Holy Trinity, 4613 state Highway 3.
More?
The next congregational blood drive will be from 8 a.m. to 1:45 p.m. Sunday at Friendswood’s Mary Queen Catholic Church, 606 Cedarwood Drive.
To register or for details, visit giveblood.org or call 713-790-1200.
Next week in Our Faith: How might insights from a Christian sports coach help encourage your young athlete?
