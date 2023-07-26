There are a few who boldly teach that Christians need not suffer much in this life, but instead can give to live in great material abundance, but the stories of contemporary believers tend to contradict that bold claim.
Consider the tragedy of musician Steven Curtis Chapman’s family, whose five-year-old daughter was killed when a teenaged relative inadvertently ran over her with an SUV, or the testimony of Joni Eareckson Tada who speaks for the disabled at gatherings of the faithful. She is also known for her painting and books — all done from her special, powered wheelchair.
Faith is not a thorn-free rose garden
So, closer to home, Our Faith sought out long-time Texas country singer Granger Smith, who’s just on his way to a Baptist seminary to become a preacher. The catalyst for such change? The dramatic and unexpected drowning of his three-year-old son, River.
For now, Smith is focused on his first book, Like a River (available through Amazon, Walmart and Apple). In its pages, he struggles, Job-like with the God he loves. A God who can at times seem to be ensconced behind a hammered, heavenly barrier when it comes to the loss of a young child.
Finding God on Interstate 35
“On the one-year anniversary of River going to heaven, I was seeing the word river everywhere,” he told Our Faith. “The word is unavoidable. It’s on maps and street signs all over. This was a matter of torment for me. On one particular day, within a span of just a few minutes, I saw river four different times while driving.”
And, like Job before him, Smith had finally reached his limit.
“Clutching the steering wheel, I made a right turn onto I-35 and I saw that word for a fifth time. I said, ‘This was too much.’ So, I glared through the windshield into the blue sky and shouted, ‘What are you trying to show me, God?’”
The Lord of all things has been known to answer in a still, small voice as well as through unusual means such as by the mouth of Balaam’s donkey. This time, Smith said, God chose a multi-ton tractor-trailer as his vehicle.
“In that very moment, as I was merging onto the interstate, a big eighteen-wheeler roared past me,” he recalled. “In giant blue letters on that trailer was the unmistakable word: Peace. And, next to that word was the silhouette of a large blue dove.”
Smith cautions that God is not beholden to such remarkable displays to confront or comfort.
“I’m not implying that God is in the business of sending me miracle tractor-trailers (even though He certainly could),” he concluded. “Instead, He speaks His truth through His word, the Bible, so we can know beyond a shadow of a doubt that God does desire peace for those who love Him.”
A Texas-singing success
Smith’s press release described his past this way, “He spent 24 years touring as an award-winning, platinum-selling, country music singer-songwriter. Over the course of his groundbreaking music career, Granger amassed a massive and rabid audience known as the Yee Yee Nation. He has released ten studio albums.”
When asked about what’s to come, Smith responded, “I don’t know what my future holds, but I will be traveling to preach at churches and I am pursuing a master’s degree at Southern Baptist Theological Seminary.”
“Dog-tag” faith?
Life wasn’t always like this for Smith. He looks back on his past as what he terms a “dog-tag Christian.” That is, one in name only. (The phrase comes from the small symbols of religion stamped on the ID tags of soldiers long ago. Christians got a P for Protestant or C for Catholic, Jews an H and everyone else, a NO.)
“I grew up in a Christian home, with a mother who read the entire New Testament to me as an infant, so I had a ‘head knowledge’ of fundamental Christian doctrines. But, when times got tough, by no means did I consider it a life raft,” he said.
The last word
We’ll stay with Smith for the last word this week as he sums up what he’s found and shared in his book.
“I have learned an important lesson I’d like to share: Grief and joy can beautifully coexist,” he said. “I’m not saying you can be sad and happy at the same time. Happiness happens to you. It’s some-thing you feel when things are going well. Joy is different. It’s an internal peace, a gift that can never be taken away. It can exist even alongside our deepest sorrows.”
Focus: We could christen this latest documented church trend, the “Walmart effect.” Just as smaller, main street stores often close when a big box discounter arrives nearby, so small churches can be threatened by the appearance of a megachurch.
Or as reporter Scott Neuman with National Public Radio put it recently, “The average Christian congregation in the United States is in precipitous decline, with just 65 members, about a third of whom are age 65 or older, according to a 2020 pre-pandemic survey. By contrast, a separate 2020 study found that three-quarters of megachurches were growing, many at a rapid clip.”
Next week in Our Faith: A special speaker comes to La Marque’s Abundant Life Christian Center.
Discover the Galveston seawall, an engineering marvel protecting the city from storms and hurricanes. Learn how this iconic barrier, completed in 1963, stands 17 feet high and 16 feet wide at the base, with 40,000 pounds of concrete per inch.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Internet forum rules ...
Real names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it clean. Don't use obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don’t knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be brief. Keep posts to 150 words or less.
Edit yourself. No more than two posts per thread and stay on topic. Do not link to sites outside galvnews.com.
Be aware. All posts are property of The Daily News and may be republished in print.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of rule violations.