Right now, there’s likely no tropical storm or hurricane lurking in the Gulf, but the best time to consider the consequences of such a cyclonic monster is well before the official alerts appear. So, Our Faith asked representative clergy and church boards about what they had learned from Hurricanes Harvey and Isaac and how this knowledge might help you protect your congregation’s precious sacred spaces and valued equipment.
Incredible impact
The Rev. Ted Duck of Dickinson’s Pine Drive Baptist Church has personally experienced the power of hurricanes here. His church suffered almost $1.5 million in losses from Hurricane Harvey. It really didn’t help that the church board had canceled its flood insurance just three weeks before the waters began to rise. And rise.
“The church offices, Christian School and gymnasium were filled with nearly 50 inches of water,” Duck told Our Faith. “The church sanctuary took in more than 24 inches of water which destroyed pews, musical instruments, Bibles and hymn books. The decision to cancel our flood insurance had brought us to our knees.”
It was a costly lesson on the need to prepare, something Pine Drive is now careful to do as each official season for such comes around.
“Great lessons were learned,” he said. “We did lose all our computers with important historical and current church information to the water damage. So, we now have contingency plans to move critical equipment and items to the second floor of the church. And, yes, we now have flood insurance.”
Lessons learned
Even those with the highest view of God’s providence, advise following suit with preparations and all the appropriate casualty coverage congregations can reasonably afford.
The Rev. Tiffany Sheldt serves as the care and connections pastor at League City’s Dominion Church. Since the church is its members and not just the brick-and-mortar, sacred spaces they meet in, she turned our question to focus on how congregants can help their church by preparing their own dwellings against disaster.
“We learned a lot from Hurricane Harvey, both as a church family and personally,” she said. “This flooding event truly changed the way we prepare our home, and the state of preparedness that we stay in as a church during hurricane season. It is important to know where your important documents, medications and irreplaceable photos are. These should be kept in areas that can easily be accessed and moved to a higher spot in your home. Keeping these items in plastic, waterproof containers when possible is a great idea. Since Harvey, I literally organize my home in a different way now. So much of the items that I have mentioned are now kept in plastic tubs all year long.”
She added that making a video record of your possessions (and those of the church) would really help if a storm should strike.
“When filing with your insurance company, they will want to see pictures or video inventory of the items that were damaged or lost during a storm,” Sheldt said. “You will need a record of the contents of your home to be able to receive the best possible payout from your insurance company.”
Keeping in touch
And, in a mobile society, keeping track of members is something that would be easy to forget. People relocate, cell numbers change, web directories go offline and email addresses can prove ephemeral. It would be hard to help those you couldn’t find quickly.
“As a church, we believe that communication is our highest priority during this season, so we have systems in place that allow us to be able to reach out to each family that is a part of our church to check on them,” Sheldt said. “We also make sure that we have an updated list of all local and government resources that are available for our community.”
The last word
We’ll give the last word to Rev. Duck. What happens if all one’s preparations are not enough to ameliorate the rising waters and 120-plus mph winds?
“What appeared to be a tragic decision the leadership of Pine Drive Baptist Church had made just three weeks prior, turned out to be miraculous opportunities to watch God rebuild His church,” he said. “The beauty of the rebuild was to experience churches from many denominations throughout the United States as they came and labored here. People and other churches that we had never met contributed large checks to the effort. Franklin Graham’s organization, Samaritan’s Purse, contributed, as well as coming multiple visits to pray with the leadership. One final lesson which, as the pastor I knew in my heart would happen: The people would return to worship.”
So, just two weeks after the damage, Pine Drive’s folk met for services on its now-bare cement floors.
