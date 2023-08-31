Church experts estimate that pastors spend an average of just four years at each congregation they helm. But, today, we salute the Rev. Bob DeGray, a mechanical engineer who founded Trinity Fellowship, a Friendswood church. He has led it for more than three decades. Now, he is transitioning to a new career helping disaster victims. Our Faith asked him for advice for working clergy here.
God, Exxon and the Baytown Tunnel
“After college I went to work for Exxon Chemical and eventually formed my own engineering software firm,” DeGray said. “But God was tugging at my heart to serve the church in full-time ministry.”
Most of us remember the experience that was the dark and dank Baytown tunnel. For DeGray, transversing it was a twice-daily exercise, but one day stood out among the rest.
Christians often speak of “mountain top” experiences, but DeGray’s happened some 50 feet under the Houston Ship Channel.
“I remember entering the tunnel,” he added. “My radio cut off and I fell to thinking that the only people who get to preach and teach every Sunday are pastors. By the time I came out of the tunnel, I was committed to pursuing ministry.”
After three lean years as a seminarian in Illinois, he returned to Clear Lake where friends encouraged him to plant this church.
“We started Trinity Fellowship, now in Friendswood, and have served Jesus together for thirty-one years,” DeGray said.
Weddings and funerals as life lessons
Looking back over his one thousand or more sermons, what priorities does this pastor recommend? The unexpected answers aren’t preaching and teaching, but weddings and funerals.
“Ours was never a large church, but over the years I did at least 60 weddings,” DeGray recalled. “This involved eight or more meetings with each couple, since I never did a wedding without extensive pre-marital counseling. I got to know these couples, hear their stories, and help them think through what their lives together would look like.
Did such extensive discussions on marriage actually work?
“At my retirement party in late August, we had a pretty large crowd,” he said. “I asked those whose weddings I had done to stand. It was probably a third of all the people in the room. To the best of my knowledge, all the marriages where my wife and I did the pre-marital counseling are still together today. I don’t take credit for that, but I thank God that the wisdom offered in His word.”
He found funerals to be a second way to really help his congregants.
“I never did a funeral without sitting down with as much of the family as could gather and saying ‘Tell me all your stories.’ These helped me as I prepared a scriptural meditation for the funeral service, but this time was also a blessing to the family,” DeGray said. “The conversations often started with tears but they ended in laughter as the family reminisced about the good times they’d had with their loved ones. At every funeral I also had the opportunity to share the good news about Jesus.”
The pastor as a friend
There’s a theory of the modern pastorate that encourages ministers to stand apart from their congregations. It advises that close friendships with congregants may compromise the independence required of the pulpit.
DeGray strongly disagrees with such teaching.
“I stayed because of friends who stuck with me, accepted my faults, and appreciated my attempts at ministry,” he said. “There are many pastors today who are discouraged because they feel like they are out there alone trying to serve. My advice would be to seek out those in your church that you can share an open and trusting friendship with, and you will never be alone. You will have a place where the discouragements of ministry can be heard and where comfort can be given.”
The last word
We’ll give the last word this week, to Dan Wales, a lay leader at the church DeGray founded.
When an engineer drops his successful career to help people spiritually, when a Bible teacher truly focuses on the Bible, when a man of God genuinely loves God, when a father adopts children in need rather than merely caring for his own offspring, when a good man gives his very best for others, when that person really speaks the truth — but consistently does so in love, you have an extraordinary individual.
Bob DeGray is such a man. The elders and leaders of Trinity Fellowship thank Bob. We all consider Bob a genuine friend, an insightful teacher, and a godly leader.”
Next week in Our Faith: An expert shares stories of the 1900 Hurricane and how churches were affected and how they responded.
