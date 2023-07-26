Anyone who has not heard about "Barbie" must live on the moon. We have been inundated with trailers and clips and commercials about Barbie, the first live-action film about the iconic doll starring Margot Robbie as Barbie and Ryan Gosling as Ken. Barbie “launched her career” in March 1959 at the American International Toy Fair in New York. Ken was introduced 2 years later. After years of production, "Barbie," the movie, was released last week grossing $382 million at the box office. Many years ago, the movie industry discovered the power of trailers, short clips and promotional scenes that entice us to spend money to watch their movies.

Perhaps we can learn something from "Barbie."

Bill Tinsley reflects on current events and life experience from a faith perspective. For more information visit www.tinsleycenter.com. Email bill@tinsleycenter.com.

0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Internet forum rules ...
Real names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it clean. Don't use obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don’t knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be brief. Keep posts to 150 words or less.
Edit yourself. No more than two posts per thread and stay on topic. Do not link to sites outside galvnews.com.
Be aware. All posts are property of The Daily News and may be republished in print.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of rule violations.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Log In Purchase a Subscription