I am a “senior citizen.” I have been for some time. How did this happen? I never intended to become one. I spent my life busy making a living, raising kids, pursuing career goals, trying to serve God and others and then, I woke up and was a “senior citizen.”

This was never my goal. I never looked down the corridors of time and wished that someday I could become a senior citizen. It happened without my knowing. I was assigned the title without my consent.

Bill Tinsley reflects on current events and life experience from a faith perspective. His books are available at www.tinsleycenter.com. Email bill@tinsleycenter.com.

