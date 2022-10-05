Church buildings don’t spring into existence from the ether. Whether the work of Medieval draftsman, our local favorite Nicholas Clayton or from very contemporary concepts, church architecture is always in flux.
HONORING THE PAST
Compare Galveston’s Sacred Heart Catholic Church or Friendswood’s Mary Queen Catholic Church — which look back to centuries past — to the somewhat stark, utilitarian structures such as Friendswood’s The Harbor, or the newest of Clear Creek Community’s campuses in Friendswood. These might easily be mistaken for a number of strictly commercial facilities.
Because there are around 300 houses of worship in Galveston County now, it makes sense to turn to the only local architect we know who has designed over a similar number of churches. His name is Steve Upham and he is the president of Crosspointe Church Architects in Houston.
INSIDE OUT
We’ll start on the interior of a hypothetical church.
“In the last couple of decades we have found that church leaders are looking for elements that were not typically included in church buildings,” he told Our Faith.” These have included large lobbies with comfortable seating areas to encourage conversation and enhance relationships, cafes and coffee shops, book and gift shops, and for some congregations, community spaces for outside groups to use.”
ON THE OUTSIDE, LOOKING IN
All this creates a different atmosphere than that of a hushed cathedral, but what about the outside, the “curb appeal”?
“Exterior design of churches has changed as well,” Upham said. “This is for a variety of reasons, both practical, economical and/or to attract visitors. Examples include more contemporary forms, non-traditional materials and lots of glass, sculptural spires instead of steeples and even glassed-in children’s play towers. Children’s spaces have become elaborately designed and often thematic and feature increased security.”
LOWERING BARRIERS
A number of design experts write that churches constructed centuries and decades ago were designed to testify to God’s transcendence to humble the worshiper and create an awe-some space.
Now, the emphasis is on making it easy to attend, especially for those who might be put off by the essential design elements that say “church” to passersby.
“Church building committees are changing in terms of expectations about buildings as well,” Upham said. “Many times, they see the building as a visual symbol, an invitation to the outsider and a tool for the gospel, rather than a monument to honor God. We call this ‘architectural evangelism.’ Some churches want to build churches that don’t look ‘churchy.’ This is so that it doesn’t become a barrier to the unchurched or intimidate unbelievers from visiting. That is one reason some churches deliberately leave off the cross or steeple or other symbols on the exterior, and sometimes their denominational affiliation from the name.”
These new concepts can be quicker to build than typical brick-by-brick edifices. Generally speaking it takes 16-18 months from beginning of a design to its complete construction for buildings like you see here.
Upham offered this local example on the difference between the two approaches.
“A Pearland congregation was out of worship space, Sunday school space and fellowship space,” he said. They hired a traditional church architect who designed a $6.5 million sanctuary, but the church could only afford $4 million.
Upham’s Crosspointe countered with an easier to build contemporary campus option.
“We created a 22,000-square-foot interim worship/fellowship building that doubled worship capacity, tripled fellowship space within their budget. The church subsequently grew significantly,” he said.
We’ll give the last word to Upham as he offers this advice to those in a congregation charged with sorting through the design process.
“Church building committees can benefit from an interactive design process rather than the traditional approach where the architect designs the church,” he said. “They should place much more attention on the interior design of their new building. Many don’t realize how crucial this aspect is, or that it is where the people receive ministry and spend most of their time and where they primarily experience the building — not outside looking at it.”
Focus: Reader Mary Case would like to invite you to hear musician Christop Wagner at 4:30 p.m. on Oct. 9 at Galveston's Universalist Unitarian Church, 502 Church St.
"He is a doctoral student at Rice who will perform to promote sustainability," Case said. "The concert is free, but donations will be accepted."
For details, call 409-765-8330.
